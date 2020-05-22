Streaming Architecture Tips for Live Events at Scale

Dom Robinson: Do you guys both run full diversity all the way through everything? If you've got two points of entry or more points more than that, what's the spread of architecture on that basis?

Eric Klein: Redundancy is crucial. Redundancy is the only way you can deal with an event of this nature or multiple events of this nature to ensure that you have backups upon backups. So at every layer you can look at something as basic as DNS. We have multiple DNS providers in play and we have multiple load-balancing options for those multiple DNS providers. It's at every point in the chain, something as simple as DNS that couldn't necessarily break. You want to be prepared that, should it have an issue, you can quickly and easily trigger something to have a backup to ensure that the stream gets out there. And in certain scenarios, when things are just going to heck, you need to make sure that a customer gets the content, because that's the key thing at the end of the day: that they can continue to watch the stream. You ensure that you have a backup upon a backup that might be un-encrypted, that might be completely available, and it's just like, "Here, customer, go watch the content." There are certain providers in this space that have had to do that. I'm very thankful that we don't necessarily have to do that, but there are certain providers that have had to do that and you kind of see it, and it's great customers get the content, but ultimately it also leads to this whole press storm, and you kind of want to avoid that as much as possible.

Flavio Ribiero: As Eric mentioned, like it's all about the user experience. For the Super Bowl, we had field encoders spread in New York City, in Stamford. We had other in encoders in Los Angeles, and we had multiple origins. So we had one origin on the East coast and another one on the West coast. And we made sure to test all the different mixes and matches off the different layers. And as Diane was mentioning, when the error pops in the dashboard, it's already too late. So we need to figure out how to make all of these different tests before game day. So we basically used all the different sports events in the weeks before Super Bowl to test the Super Bowl workflow.

