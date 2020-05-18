Is Large-Scale Streaming Infrastructure Moving to the Cloud?

Dom Robinson: How much of your infrastructure is kind of fixed on-prem (to use that sort of weird expression), and for how much are you starting to use public cloud, or building your own private cloud? What's the sort of spread there?

Eric Klein: I would say we're evenly mixed. We have quite a lot of our services that run in public cloud--or, primarily, private cloud but using public cloud providers. We do still handle quite a lot of our media on-premise. There's something to be said for owning and controlling your media workflow end to end that enables you to have a bit more control and a bit more ability to nimbly make changes.

Dom Robinson: Honestly sign the SLA and that sort of thing.

Eric Klein: Listen, if you're the one on the SLA, you know, you've got to make sure it delivers. So there are certain things you do want to own. From our scenario a crucial part of our on-premise environment is that media.

Flavio Ribiero: As a company, we've been following the trend of moving to the cloud. So our data centers are kind of decreasing in size. We're mostly focused on developing new products in the cloud. When it comes to video streaming as a whole, we've been trying to build agnostic systems. We are trying to avoid vendor lock-in in all the different cases including video streaming. So we are now building a live streaming platform that will sit on top of multiple different cloud providers, and we are going to be able to basically pick the cloud components that we need for a given situation. So if you want a DVR, we're going to be picking the products that can deliver DVR. If you just want a basic plain HLS and you want to do VOD clips out of this plain live streaming event, we are going to be picking and mixing and matching these different components in the cloud. In short, we are moving towards using more of the cloud for the majority of events. But for the big ones, we may be working more closely with the broadcast center folks and doing some of the hybrid approaches as Eric mentioned.

Dom Robinson: So do you see the public cloud model as increasing risk or decreasing risk for these high-availability live streams and for premium content?

Eric Klein: I don't really know if it's necessarily increasing or decreasing risk. I think it just shifts some of the responsibility. You still need to be responsible for scaling out your services. You still need to be responsible for building the right solutions and ensuring that things are correctly configured and available. It's kind of a nebulous environment in terms of what are the best options available to you at any given point. You never want to go down one path that leads to this uncomfortable, moist ending. You want to go down this path that just leads to consistency, stability and proper performance. And really the only way to do that is to have multiple different options--public cloud, private cloud, on-prem--and all of them bworking in concert for the specific use case or solution.

