New: Streaming Media Connect

With NAB no longer set for April, our annual program, Who to See at NAB, which enables industry companies to set up meetings in advance of the show and stand out from the 1,500 exhibitors, has been repositioned as STREAMING MEDIA CONNECT. We realize how many product launches and innovations are ready to go for April, so our plan is to drive all that traffic directly to your company, along with your specific contacts, if you so wish. This program is designed to connect buyers with the leading companies in our space that had planned on making an impact at NAB. Nothing has changed with that goal; it’s only gotten better.

WHAT YOU GET

  • Our packages include the following:
  • Bundled media at a tremendous discount to drive traffic your way
  • Your company and description on StreamingMedia.com’s CONNECT landing page for 90 days with tremendous traffic pushes to it
  • Online and print presence
  • Exclusive contest option

