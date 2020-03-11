New: Streaming Media Connect

The organization said it is working with partners on potential alternatives to the broadcast industry's largest annual gathering
11 Mar 2020
Nothing can replace the efficiency and networking value of the international trade show, but environmental and health concerns are causing the industry to evaluate alternatives.
11 Mar 2020
As conferences around the world are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, it's time to give virtual event platforms a closer look. You might be surprised at how immersive they've become.
10 Mar 2020
NAB is still on for now, but now that AJA, Nikon, Adobe, and Avid have pulled out, exhibitors are taking a "watch and wait" approach as concerns about coronavirus increase and conferences across the globe cancel or postpone
04 Mar 2020