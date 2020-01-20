What You Might Have Missed at CES 2020

While CES is known as the showcase to all that is weird and wonderful in consumer electronics, now including toilet paper delivery robots and smart faucets, this year's event featured some new products that may actually be both practical and game-changing for streaming video. Here's a few you might have missed.

Televes Bexia Antenna

The Bexia series over-the-air indoor antenna (pictured above) can deliver VHF/UHF reception while still looking like something you would keep within your living room, with a reasonable $119.95 price tag. Televes says its TForce chipset optimizes reception, making it a perfect complement to streaming services, and it retails for $119.95. The Hammacher Schlemmer Institute rated it as the best indoor antenna, saying it received an average of 53 stations and boasts a 55-mile range.

Emoj

This Italian start-up has a very cool technology that uses AI & ML for real-time audience reaction measurement, either online or in person. Emoj could be used for checking in to see how new streaming services are received by users, to do A/B testing in a lab environment, or even potentially for integration for recommendation and content customization. In this direct-to-consumer age, this may truly help companies developing streaming content close the loop and see what resonates with customers.

Unlike the more involved usability labs of the past, this technology runs from Emoj's cloud service. Customer behaviors and emotional responses are measured in real time from imagery captured by smartphone, tablet, PC, and other video cameras. The goal is for their product to complement other analytics tools. Their GDRP-compliant facial coding is able to identify age, gender, emotion, and gaze (location of the consumer's visual focus).

ST37

The French startup Sportech 37 has created ST37 Video Refereeing, a robotic controlled 4K live streaming camera with embedded AI to capture and interpret sports activity either for instant replay results or sport team coaching, all in real time. The result is instant intelligence which can identify what actions athletes should be taking for either instant replays or athletic coaching. Anyone shooting a large volume of sporting events should consider whether this application might actually find the needle within the haystack of great content. The company says its goal is to cover 37 Olympic sports.

Other notable products from CES 2020

North Focals smart glasses

Amazon Echo Frames Alexa smart glasses

R3M3MB3R audio transcription and keyword search for cloud-based phone calls

DialogLoop PowerPoint mobile sharing platform for audience engagement and networking

ShiftCam DSLR and mobile 12 mm ultra-wide aspherical lens

Leica Geosysteems BLK2GO wireless handheld imaging laser scanner

LitraStudio mobile RGBWW light

