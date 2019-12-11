TiVo Partners with SpotX to Manage TiVo+ and CTV Inventory

TiVo got into the live-linear streaming game in October with TiVo+, which offers more than two dozen channels including Fail Army, TMZ, Filmrise, and Tastemade. Today the company gave some insight into its monetization plans by announcing a partnership with SpotX to programmatically manage, sell, and optimize TiVo's video ad inventory. SpotX will also provide demand facilitation services for inventory on both on both TiVo+ and TiVo's connected TV (CTV) platform.

"Our best-in-class user experience, highly engaged viewers, and insights from audience data offer a unique opportunity for advertisers and TiVo+ content partners to effectively communicate their marketing messages within TiVo’s premium environment," Walt Horstman, SVP and GM of data and advertising at TiVo said in a press release. "We chose SpotX as our SSP because they are proven industry leaders in the rapidly growing CTV advertising ecosystem with unique expertise in the market."

"We see hardware and software platforms as the next important player within the advertising ecosystem because they aggregate audiences, retain a big chunk of the inventory pie, and hold proprietary audience data which is highly coveted," said Geoff Spence, RVP of platform at SpotX. "The growth of free, ad-supported, streaming TV services and changes in viewership has positioned TiVo as a formidable player in the marketplace by offering advertisers new ways they can reach a premium audience."

The CTV ad offerings include pre-roll DVR in front of premium content as well as ad units inside a number of AVOD services.

TiVo+ isn't available on all TiVo devices, just the EDGE and BOLT. TiVo+ content is discoverable through the devices' universal search function, and the company says more channels are coming soon.

