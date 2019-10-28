DAZN Partners With Snapchat to Promote Upcoming Boxing Matches

Sports streaming service DAZN announced it's partnering with Snapchat to create original programming that will promote two upcoming boxing matches: the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev WBO Light Heavyweight belt match on November 2, and the rematch between YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul on November 9.

For the Alvarez-Kovalev bout, DAZN is launching DAZN Fight Week starting today on Snapchat's Discover page, with new episodes posting daily until the event. The show present Alvarez's career highlights and clips from DAZN docuseries 40 Days: Canelo vs. Kovalev.

DAZN will next premiere DAZN Fight Night on Snapchat on November 2, offering highlights from the match as it takes place.

DAZN Fight Week will continue on Snapchat starting November 4, promoting the KSI-Paul rematch. Daily episodes will offer behind-the-scenes clips and highlights from docuseries 40 Days: KSI vs. Logan Paul 2.

Finally, Snapchat will offer Our Story on November 9, presenting match highlights interspersed with fan video.

"Snapchat will allow us to reach a new, younger audience and drive further awareness for the DAZN brand and our content, events, and athletes," says Steve Braband, DAZN's head of digital. "Particularly when you consider DAZN’s current fight season schedule and key moments like the KSI vs. Logan Paul and Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua rematches, that’s a major draw for younger viewers—many of whom already are highly engaged with this platform. Partnering with Snapchat will allow us to more easily reach those types of fight fans while also introducing a new audience to the sport and captivating storylines that come with it."

DAZN has been in the news lately as Bloomberg reported the company is looking for $500 million in funding, the company's first investment not to come from owner Leonard Blavatnik's Access Industries, and NJ Advanced Media suggested DAZN wants the funds to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. Asked about these reports, DAZN declined to comment.

