Verizon Will Offer Free Disney+ for a Year to Some Customers

Tuesdays are the days T-Mobile gives freebies to its clients, but it was Verizon customers who got a big surprise today. That's because Verizon and The Walt Disney company announced that certain Verizon customers will get a free year of Disney+ service when it launches on November 12. People with Verizon 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless are getting the deal, as well as Fios Home Internet and 5G Home internet customers.

Disney+ will offer 25 original series and 10 original films during its first year, as well as a catalog of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Content will be available on multiple devices, including set-top boxes, connected TVs, game consoles, and mobile devices. Verizon has set up a page for customers looking for more information.

“Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon chairman and CEO.

Speaking of T-Mobile customers, they shouldn't feel too left out. The company announced on Friday that it's partnering with Quibi for its April 2020 launch, although whether or not that translates into free access for customers remains to be seen.

