Comcast Creates Self-Service Option for Small Biz Advertisers

Advertising on TV no longer means having a TV-sized budget, says Comcast Spotlight, Comcast Cable's ad division. Today, it announced Comcast Spotlight TV Ad Planner, a self-service option for small companies. Using the online portal, businesses can create their own TV campaign for as little as $250 per month. If they don’t have a commercial ready to go, Comcast can help with that, as well: The portal offers an option to create a TV ad in just 3 days, with prices starting at $295.

Comcast Spotlight is debuting the self-service option in 57 of its markets. That leaves 6 additional markets which will get the option sometime this year. The service's online portal was designed for simplicity, guiding new advertisers through planning, buying, and airing a TV ad campaign.

“The TV Ad Planner is about enabling local businesses to interact with us how they choose," says Benjamin Pollack, senior director for demand generation and marketing at Comcast Spotlight. "We have developed a platform that allows customers to create campaigns at the click of a button. In conjunction with this launch, we have added new support options to enrich the customer experience, including extended hours of live operator support and a chat option on the website—both of which have been well received by customers.”

Photo: The Comcast Spotlight TV Ad Planner interface

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles