Haivision Creates SRT Hub Partner Program and Launches SDK

Building off its NAB news, Haivision is creating a third-party vendor partner program for its SRT Hub platform, just in time for IBC.

Announced in April, SRT Hub is a cloud service for streaming live video over the internet. It uses the SRT protocol and is built on Microsoft Azure, routing media between 52 Azure regions around the globe. Haivision targets the platform to news broadcasters, pitching it as a way to break live news video from anywhere around the world.

Today, Haivision announced the SRT Hub Partner Program and an SRT Hub software development kit (SDK). By joining the program and using the SDK vendors can create modules called Hublets that tie their input, output, or processing services to the platform. At IBC, Haivision will demonstrate Hublets created by Avid, Cinegy, LightFlow, Microsoft, Telestream, and Wowza. The goal is creating an integrated cloud workflow from disparate broadcast production solutions.

“With SRT Hub on Microsoft Azure, Haivision is helping bring together an open ecosystem of partners so customers can more easily build world-class media contribution, live routing, and delivery workflows," says Bob De Haven, general manager of worldwide media and communications at Microsoft Corp.

Haivision also broke news today that SRT Hub is now available for preview.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles