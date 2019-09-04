What Can Streaming Content Owners Do to Prevent Theft?

Olga Kornienko: We have to know why there is theft. Is it because in order for me to watch four different shows I like, I have to have four different subscriptions? And it's just eventually between that and my linear television is just starting to cost way too much money? Or is it because when I travel, I can't see the show like we were talking with Matt earlier. I can't see the shows that I'm technically supposed to be watching just because I'm traveling? Or is there any other underlying reason for it?

And I feel like once you know the reasons, you can start to combat this issue, and it can be as simple as applying DRM technology, which in my opinion I would call active security. Because its a security that says "Yes, you can play; no, you cannot play." Forensic watermarking, it goes very well with DRM, 'cause I would call it passive security, because that's the kind of security that, eventually, once it gets out there, if it gets out there, you can kind of figure out who released it and whatnot.

But there also have to be things that address the subscription issue. Why do I have to pay a whole monthly subscription to Netflix if I only want to watch one show? If all I care about is Stranger Things, then why do I care about anything else? Maybe it would be easier to, instead of going from a monthly subscription, allow me to pay for one show, and once that show is done, I don't have to pay any more, 'cause that's all I'm watching.

Or change more of the logic with geo travel, and allow me to do things like if I have an US-based iPad, and I have a US-based credit card, then I have to authenticate my device somehow, and when I travel, I can continue to watch my US-based content, but those are bigger rights-holder issues and I think all of it between the tech and the bigger global scheme of things is what we have to look into.

