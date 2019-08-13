SSIMWAVE: View From the Top 2019

Quality has a number.

Tune it in.

At SSIMWAVE we provide viewer-centric technology that works like a big tuning knob, allowing each business to adjust for their exact needs and audiences – whether improving content quality levels delivered to viewers, optimizing data rates to fit CDN budgets or even evaluating tech stack or vendor operations at any part of the workflow.

There is no longer one broadcast delivery standard. Each business is unique and we enable our customers to adjust for the exact balance they’ve determined for success. Some companies think providing the best quality is what’s important. Other companies can only do this for selected content, like live sports; we help them pick and choose quality levels for specific devices and content types.

The same technology allows us to look at client workflows from source to the point the viewer sees it at HDMI-out, meaning we can understand if a particular part of the tech stack is degrading delivery or creating latency. This is vital: things only get worse each time content is manipulated, so without flagging and fixing things, the end result will send users quickly clicking elsewhere.

Our Emmy Award winning algorithm has the ability to precisely identify what quality is acceptable to viewers on a per genre, per device basis across different resolutions, frame rates, and devices at scale. The results:

Wow customers by providing premium quality to high value content.

Make delivery affordable by lowering data rate on long tail content.

Improve your bottom line by eliminating excessive data costs.

Pre-empt likely points of failure with workflow monitoring.

Viewers have shown a huge appetite for content diversity and success in delivering in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to find that perfect balance which keeps viewers tuning in and your business running profitably.

SSIMWAVE

310-375 Hagey Blvd.

Waterloo, ON N2L 6R5

Canada

www.ssimwave.com

@SSIMWAVE

