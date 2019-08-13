EZDRM, Inc.: View From the Top 2019

Solving the Video Industry’s Pickpocket Problem

A recent report offers a seriously alarming view of how the video industry measures up in protecting itself from revenue loss. Although pessimism related to this topic is not by any means new, it seems the innovators, pioneers and risktakers that form the backbone of this vibrant business are continually under attack from what are essentially pickpockets — those who seek to make money illegitimately from content created and distributed by commercial services.

The report, sponsored in part by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and highlighted by Streaming Media, attempts to quantify the enormous cost burden to the industry of digital piracy, estimating that global online theft costs the U.S. economy $29.2 billion in lost revenue every year. Streaming video piracy is seemingly by far the largest part of that, with over 80% of all piracy due to illegal streaming. You can find the link to the full report on our site.

These kinds of huge figures are a stark reminder of the cost of inadequate protection in video service distribution. Security needs to be the priority in planning and at the core of business mechanics for every video service launched. This imperative should be seen for what it is — the critical connection to the management of revenue streams and the enforcement of service business models.

And it is no longer a cost or complexity issue to connect the dots here and keep those pirate hands out of your business’s pockets. Simple DRM cloud integrations to mainstream encoder/packager products are now almost routine. Your business is always on the line, and security should no longer be a barrier to business success. And, of course, EZDRM would be happy to help you out with any questions you have on these topics.

Come talk to the experts at EZDRM today:

EZDRM, Inc.

800 Westchester Ave.

Suite N641

Rye Brook, NY 10753

USA

www.ezdrm.com

@EZDRM

This article is Sponsored Content

