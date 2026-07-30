CTV Is Opening Up To The Mid-Market. Now Comes The Hard Part

Walmart’s plan to acquire Vibe.co puts a spotlight on the longtail middle of the CTV market. The scale of that bet is worth noting - reported at about $1.4 billion. Vibe’s pitch has centered on making streaming TV buying feel closer to buying on Google or Meta, with a focus on smaller advertisers.

That middle market includes regional brands and local advertisers selling into their communities. These advertisers represent a massive amount of demand. The industry is borrowing the language of self-serve performance media to sell a channel that still behaves very differently from search or social.

That shift should make companies pay attention. If the biggest retail and commerce platforms believe smaller advertisers are ready for CTV, then the question becomes who will help those advertisers use it effectively. A platform can lower the barrier to entry. It cannot, by itself, teach a business how to execute.

Middle-market advertisers know their customers are watching streaming TV. The challenge has been translating that simple fact into a workable media strategy. CTV sounds familiar because it looks like television. Buying it often feels less familiar, because the language is programmatic. The expectations are often shaped by search and social, where business owners have been trained to look for immediate signals.

Retail media has already changed how brands think about performance. CTV gives those platforms a broader canvas. Together, they promise to reach audiences in premium video environments and connect that exposure to business activity.

That promise will attract the mid-market, but this market needs to understand what role streaming should play. Many mid-market advertisers entered digital through platforms that made buying simple. Google and Meta gave them access, scale and a sense of control. Over time, that simplicity became a dependency. Facing rising costs and AI transformation, the result has a growing desire to diversify, paired with a very real concern about complexity.

Handled well, CTV can address that tension by helping midsize advertisers expand reach and drive outcomes. Handled poorly, it becomes another acronym in the budget. The largest advertisers can force clarity through buying power. Smaller advertisers rarely have that leverage. They rely on the market to give them enough consistency to make smart choices.

CTV needs clear definitions, trustworthy supply signals and comparable reporting to make it accessible to a vast range of advertisers.The industry should take that seriously. Advertisers new to CTV want to know why it belongs in the plan and what they should expect from it.

The standards conversation is already moving in that direction. IAB Tech Lab released a new CTV Ad Portfolio and updated programmatic CTV guidance to create common definitions for formats such as pause ads, menu ads, screensavers, overlays and other emerging ad experiences. The stated goal is to reduce inconsistent execution and give publishers, buyers and platforms a shared language for newer CTV formats.

Measurement is facing the same pressure. IAB has also urged the industry to adopt more standardized approaches to Conversion APIs for CTV, citing fragmentation, limited identifiers and technical barriers that make outcome measurement harder than advertisers expect. That matters for smaller advertisers because they usually cannot solve those gaps through custom studies or direct technical integrations. They need the market to make basic accountability easier to access.

As retail media, streaming inventory and commerce data become more connected, the market could trade one kind of dependence for another. Closed-loop measurement has real value. A single-platform view can still leave advertisers with an incomplete picture.

With the right approach, CTV can become a practical growth channel for advertisers outside the enterprise tier. It can help local and regional businesses move beyond pure demand capture by making streaming understandable, measurable and connected to the rest of the media plan.

Hopefully, the Walmart/Vibe acquisition represents a step in the right direction. Too much of the market has been waiting too long waiting too long for CTV to become useful.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from AdCellerant. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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