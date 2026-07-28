Are Sports Organizations So Busy Chasing New Fans that We're Forgetting the Ones We Already Have?

Every sports conference seems to have a session on attracting the next generation of fans. Gen Z. Gen Alpha. The creator economy. Short-form video. Social-first content. Personalization.

All important topics. The future health of any sport depends on its ability to attract new audiences. New fans bring new revenue, new communities and new opportunities for growth.

What I hear far less often, however, is a discussion about the people who are already here.

The fans who buy subscriptions, attend matches, follow every transfer rumour, listen to podcasts, and watch the highlights even when they already know the result. In short, the people who built the audience in the first place.

The sports industry has become increasingly focused on acquisition. We spend huge amounts of time discussing how to attract new fans, yet relatively little time discussing how to keep existing ones engaged. That's becoming a problem.

For all the innovation we've seen over the last decade, following sport has arguably become more complicated, not less. A fan wanting to follow a team across multiple competitions may need several subscriptions. Content is spread across different platforms. Highlights live in one place, live matches in another, and behind-the-scenes content somewhere else entirely.

The technology has improved dramatically. The experience hasn't always kept pace. In some respects, we've made sport easier to produce but harder to consume. Rights fragmentation has created new revenue opportunities, but it has also created new complexity. Fans are increasingly expected to navigate a patchwork of subscriptions, platforms, and apps simply to follow the teams and competitions they care about. From a business perspective, those decisions can be entirely rational. From a fan perspective, they can feel exhausting.

The irony is that many of the barriers frustrating existing fans are the same barriers preventing new fans from becoming more engaged. Discoverability remains a challenge. Costs continue to rise. Fragmentation creates confusion. Rights strategies often make perfect commercial sense in isolation while creating friction for the audience.

And friction is dangerous because fandom is built on habit.

The easiest fan to lose isn't the one you've never acquired. It's the one you've already got.

We tend to view fandom as an outcome, when in reality it is also a growth engine.

Sport often talks about fan loyalty as though it is permanent. It isn't. Loyalty is earned continuously. Every interaction matters. Every subscription decision matters. Every barrier placed between fans and the content they love matters.

This is particularly important because the competitive landscape has changed. Sports organizations are no longer competing only against other sports. They are competing against gaming, social media, streaming platforms, creators and countless other forms of entertainment, all fighting for the same finite amount of time and attention.

That doesn't mean existing fans are about to disappear. It does mean we shouldn't take them for granted.

One reason this matters is that sports organizations often underestimate how much value their most loyal fans create. We tend to view fandom as an outcome, when in reality it is also a growth engine. Existing fans are the people introducing children to a sport, persuading friends to watch a match, sharing clips on social media, and explaining why a particular rivalry, player, or competition matters. Long before algorithms and recommendation engines existed, sport grew through passionate fans bringing other people into the community.

That's why losing an existing fan can have a far greater impact than the loss of a single subscription or ticket sale. You're not just losing a customer. You're potentially losing an advocate, a storyteller and someone helping to build the next generation of supporters.

Yet too often the industry creates unnecessary barriers. New platforms. New subscriptions. New apps. New user journeys. Individually, each decision may make sense. Collectively, they can make the experience feel harder than it needs to be.

What's particularly interesting is that the solutions often benefit both groups. Better discovery helps existing fans find more of the content they want while making it easier for new fans to navigate a sport. Better storytelling helps loyal supporters deepen their connection while helping newcomers understand why they should care. Simpler access removes friction for everyone.

In many ways, growth and retention are not opposing strategies. They are different outcomes of the same objective: creating a better fan experience.

The best fan acquisition strategy may not be another social media campaign or another content format. It may be making the experience better for the people who already care.

After all, existing fans are often your best marketers. They bring friends to matches. They recommend subscriptions. They share clips. They create communities. They explain the rules. They provide the context that helps turn curiosity into fandom.

Every sports organization talks about building communities. Existing fans are the community.

Lose that connection and replacing it becomes far harder than maintaining it in the first place.

Every sports organization should absolutely be thinking about the next generation of fans. The future depends on it. But perhaps we should spend a little more time thinking about the current generation too.

Because in the rush to attract new audiences, the biggest risk may be taking existing ones for granted.

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