Enhancing the Fan Experience: How Interactivity Became the Locomotive of Sports Streaming

We are now in a new era of sports streaming. What started as an evolution from broadcast to digital is today a deeper transformation. Sports are a live, multi-screen, data-rich experience, and fans are no longer simply passive spectators: they are becoming active participants. Younger, digitally native fans no longer experience sports as a single live feed. Instead, they favour immersive, interactive environments that blend multiview video, real-time data, social engagement, and personalized highlights across devices.

The latest research illustrates that interactivity is no longer optional or experimental, but a primary driver of audience growth, retention, and monetization. As a result, it is reshaping how sports are produced, distributed, and consumed.

This presents a major challenge for broadcasters who must contend with complexities, including a mix of low-latency content delivery networks, synchronization protocols, and interoperability standards that support seamless user interfaces.

The infrastructure needed to enable interactive sports includes cloud-based video pipelines, edge computing for speed, and application-layer intelligence for personalized fan engagement. These capabilities rely on close collaboration between broadcasters, hardware providers, and telecom operators to deliver seamless integration across content delivery networks, real-time data processing, and responsive user interfaces.

From passive viewer to active participant

For younger audiences, sports engagement increasingly mirrors gaming and social media rather than traditional television. Real-time stats, alternate camera angles, live chat, prediction games, fantasy integrations, and even augmented or virtual reality elements are becoming standard expectations. 80% of sports viewers aged 18 to 34 have already experimented with interactive features, which is indicative of a fundamental shift in consumption habits.

And the excitement does not end with the live event. The latest generations of fans value community and control, engaging through highlights, influencer commentary, personalized clips, and on-demand replays that fit with their own schedules. Mobile-first and multi-view formats give them the option to reconcile social feeds and live video seamlessly, creating flexible, user-directed experiences that traditional broadcasting simply cannot match.

Streaming, retention, and the new sports economy

Fundamentally, the economics of sports media are seeing a profound realignment. As traditional pay-TV continues to lose subscribers, streaming is now the substrate upon which sports broadcasting can thrive. Today, 40% of sports viewers watch sports exclusively via streaming services, while 38% of US internet households subscribe to at least one sport-specific streaming platform.

Live sports are also proving to be powerful acquisition and retention tools. Importantly, nearly two-thirds of those subscribers remain post-season. Even among those who cancel, more than half say they are very likely to resubscribe at a future time.

This retention effect is reshaping rights strategies. Leagues and teams are increasingly complementing traditional deals with direct-to-consumer subscriptions, exclusive digital packages, and pay-per-view models.

Buoyed by streaming-enhanced media rights deals worth roughly $10 billion per year, the NFL, for example, continues to demonstrate the financial power of live sports distribution. Yet fragmentation remains the perennial challenge for audiences. Sports rights have never been more disaggregated, frustrating fans while simultaneously driving subscriptions across multiple services.

At the same time, significant media players are also accelerating platform convergence strategies with a view to positioning sports within a broader entertainment ecosystem. Disney’s recent expansion of ESPN content onto Disney+ across Europe and Asia-Pacific markets is indicative of a wider shift: streaming platforms are no longer treating sports as a standalone product but integrating live events alongside entertainment libraries, documentaries, highlights, and personalized discovery experiences to deepen engagement and strengthen retention.

This transition towards unified streaming environments is occurring alongside growing fragmentation in sports rights distribution. As premium rights become increasingly dispersed across platforms, providers that can consolidate premium content gain an increasingly valuable competitive advantage.

In the case of Disney+, international football rights in Europe, combined with ESPN programming, college sports, documentaries, studio content, and esports programming across multiple markets amounts to a more compelling and cohesive sports offering. In this context, interactivity becomes the differentiator that turns fragmented access into sustained engagement.

The real-time challenges that still stymie engagement

Delivering a truly interactive sports experience depends on resolving three critical technical challenges: latency, buffering, and synchronization. Once prosaic technical issues, they are now major engagement and revenue risks.

Latency, the delay between live action and the viewer’s screen, undermines betting, real-time commentary, and social engagement, where timing is paramount. For example, during the 2025 Super Bowl, major platforms experienced delays ranging from 26 to 78 seconds, creating disparities in fan reactions and betting outcomes.

Buffering also disrupts immersion and erodes trust in platform reliability, particularly for high-definition streams delivered over mobile networks, where speeds may be significantly lower than fixed broadband.

Synchronization failures—when video, audio, stats, and interactive overlays fall out of alignment—fracture the experience, rendering interactive features ineffective.

For interactivity to succeed at scale, such issues must be addressed holistically.

Alternative sports: the vanguard of innovation

Several sports are emerging as some of the most compelling proving grounds for interactivity: cricket and rugby, long-standing global sports not traditionally associated with the US, are fast becoming testbeds for interactivity and monetization. In the US, 83% of cricket fans and 80% of rugby fans have already engaged with interactive features, outpacing the more established sports audiences. These fans are also more likely to participate in sports betting, creating strong monetization opportunities for leagues without the scale of top-tier competitions.

For up-and-coming sports, interactivity is not a nice-to-have; it is a competitive strategy. Streaming platforms and leagues with smaller but passionate audiences can experiment more freely with multi-view, alternate commentary, betting integrations, and personalized experiences, generating insights that inform broader industry adoption.

Esports further reinforce this trend: today, digital-native audiences have expectations of real-time engagement, multiple viewing perspectives, live community participation, and personalized content layers as standard. As streaming platforms continue to integrate esports programming alongside traditional sports portfolios, the gap between sports consumption and broader interactive entertainment continues to close.

Multi-view, personalization, and the rise of the fan-as-producer

Alternative broadcasts and multi-view experiences are preparing fans to expect options. Viewers increasingly select commentary teams that match their language, cultural references, and so on. ‘Build-your-own' multi-view formats put fans in the producer’s chair, allowing them to combine feeds, stats, and perspectives in real-time.

These personalized environments also open new revenue streams. Engagement-generated insights enable hyper-targeted advertising, contextual sponsorships, and commerce tied directly to fan behavior, expanding revenue beyond traditional ad slots.

Infrastructure as an enabler of engagement

The backbone of interactive sports streaming is a robust, scalable infrastructure designed for real-time.

Cloud-based video platforms allow broadcasters to process, encode, and distribute streams dynamically, scaling rapidly during peak events such as finals or playoffs. Edge computing reduces latency by processing data closer to the viewer, essential for multi-view switching, live polls, and in-play betting where milliseconds matter.

Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) ensures smooth playback across variable network conditions, while advanced codecs such as H.265 (HEVC) and H.266 (VVC) significantly reduce bandwidth requirements without sacrificing quality. VVC, in particular, enables up to 50% better compression than HEVC, supporting ultra-high resolutions, HDR, and immersive formats that underpin interactive experiences. Low-latency protocols such as WebRTC and MPEG-DASH complete the picture, ensuring that video, data, and interactive elements remain synchronized across screens.

Collaboration: the catalyst for scale

The level of coordination to enable this real-time infrastructure is beyond the capabilities of a single player. Broadcasters, streaming platforms, operators, hardware providers, and technology vendors must collaborate to ensure interoperability, resilience, and performance at scale.

For instance, operators deliver prioritized traffic and network stability during peak live events. Hardware providers integrate support for next-generation codecs and low-latency protocols. Streaming platforms optimize delivery and user interfaces to sustain real-time engagement. Together, these partnerships catalyze interactivity from a feature into a platform capability.

Interactivity as the future of sports streaming

Interactivity has moved the needle on sports engagement: once solely the realm of experimentation, it is now very much an expectation among sports viewers. As sports consumption continues to fragment and younger fans take greater autonomy over their experiences, the platforms that deliver real-time, low-latency, multi-view environments will precipitate a renaissance in sports media.

The latest generation of platform strategies, where live sports increasingly coexist with entertainment, documentary, social, and digital-first experiences within unified streaming ecosystems, is testament to how swiftly the industry is evolving. Achieving this at scale requires deep collaboration across networks, devices, and content platforms. Those who build the infrastructure and partnerships today will shape the future of fan engagement tomorrow.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from InterDigital. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Changing the Game: Female Viewers, Gen Z Audiences, and the New Sports Era Two key audiences driving sports' shift in the media landscape are female viewers and Gen Z fans. Their preferences for flexibility, mobile access and digital-first experiences are forcing broadcasters, leagues, and streaming platforms to rethink not only content strategies, but also the technology that underpins live sports delivery. Understanding how these audiences watch sports, the challenges they encounter, and what they expect is now essential to the future growth of sports media. How to Deliver Low-Latency Multiview Sports Streams to Global Audiences With all of the inherent difficulties of delivering low-latency live streams at scale, and the growing interest in providing sports viewers with state-of-the-art multiview experiences, what additional technical challenges does multiview delivery create in streaming's fraught middle mile, and how do top-tier global broadcasters like Globo meet those challenges? Globo Head of Streaming and CDN Platform Marcos Petry discusses how Globo maintains and tunes streaming latency for multiview sports streams in this conversation with streaming consultant Bhavesh Upadhyaya at Streaming Media Connect in December. How Second-Screen Experiences Drive Streaming Interactivity What's driving streaming engagement, and where is interactivity for sports fans watching live streams and using streaming apps? And what are the current challenges to delivering interactive sports streaming experiences? Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent and ViewLift's Rick Allen discuss these topics in a panel at Streaming Media West 2022.

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned