Changing the Game: Female Viewers, Gen Z Audiences, and the New Sports Era

Live sports are at the center of a shift in the media landscape. As audiences move away from traditional broadcast and pay TV toward streaming, the way fans discover, consume, and engage with sports is changing just as dramatically as the platforms delivering it.

The importance of sports within the streaming ecosystem has never been clearer. In April 2026, Disney expanded ESPN on Disney+ across 53 countries and territories in Europe and APAC, giving subscribers access to live sporting events, studio programming, and original content alongside entertainment and family programming within a single platform. Describing sports and live events as an essential part of the Disney+ content library, the move signals a wider industry shift in which live sports are no longer treated as a complementary offering, but as a core driver of subscriber engagement and platform growth.

Two key audiences driving this transition are female viewers and Gen Z fans. Their preferences for flexibility, mobile access and digital-first experiences are forcing broadcasters, leagues, and streaming platforms to rethink not only content strategies, but also the technology that underpins live sports delivery. Understanding how these audiences watch sports, the challenges they encounter, and what they expect is now essential to the future growth of sports media.

But transitioning live sports to streaming isn’t the same as migrating films and television. To deliver seamless, high-definition, live sports platforms must implement the right infrastructure and avoid challenges around latency, buffering, scalability, and device compatibility.

Female sports viewers are digital-first by design

Women now make up 35% of sports viewers, making them one of the fastest growing audience segments, as demonstrated by consistent record-breaking viewership in football and rugby. This momentum is reflected across major sporting properties. ESPN reported that female viewership of its NBA coverage increased by 47% during the 2025-26 season. This figure demonstrates that female sports fandom is no longer a niche audience segment but a major driver of sports media growth, as evidenced by record-breaking audiences across football, rugby, basketball and other women’s competitions.

One of the defining characteristics of female sports viewers is their greater reliance on streaming to access sports content. Nearly 49% of female viewers watch streaming sports only (that is, they do not watch via pay TV or antenna) compared to 42% of men. And 36% of male sports viewers use a combination of traditional and streaming services to watch sports compared to just 29% of female sports viewers.

In the context of live sports, streaming offers greater control over where sports are watched, as well as the ability to watch privately on personal devices rather than in traditional communal environments which may not be as inclusive. Meanwhile, replay introduces different technical demands, including accurate event tagging, fast non-linear seeking, and multi-angle synchronization, all of which extend beyond the requirements of live streaming.

As women increasingly rely on streaming to access sports, platforms that fail to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences risk losing out on a valuable and growing audience segment.

Gen Z and the shift away from full-length games

Younger audiences are far less inclined to sit through full matches and prefer content on short-form platforms and social media; 40% watch sports on social media platforms, compared with just 13% of viewers aged 55 and over. This does not indicate a lack of interest in sports, but rather a mismatch between traditional broadcast formats and younger viewers’ lifestyles. Gen Z audiences value flexibility, control, and immediacy.

Additionally, 80% of sports viewers ages 18-34 have used interactive features compared with 38% of those aged 55 and over. With immersive experiences like augmented reality, in-game betting, live stats, and fan-driven content, sports is moving beyond passive viewing and becoming a dynamic, participatory experience that pulls fans deeper into the action.

For leagues and broadcasters, the risk is clear: if the live sports experience does not change, younger audiences may never form the same long-term viewing habits as previous generations.

The challenges of modern sports streaming

Streaming platforms face a unique set of technical challenges for live sports, and the reality is that they are trying to deliver a service over the internet in a way it wasn’t designed for. 31% of sports viewers aged 18–24 cite poor video quality, insufficient bandwidth for high quality streaming (25%), and lag (20%) as common pain points, but ultimately it comes down to two issues:

Video data is massive in size , requiring compression technologies to limit bandwidth consumption.

, requiring compression technologies to limit bandwidth consumption. Streaming must be adaptive in nature to accommodate differences in users’ devices and internet capabilities.

During the 2025 Super Bowl, for example, streaming delays ranged from 26 seconds to 78 seconds, undermining the sense of real-time participation. For viewers on social media, these delays degrade the experience and prompt users to scroll onto the next thing.

It would be an oversimplification to say that we just need faster internet. According to Ookla Research, the median mobile download speed is 175.65 Mbps which should be sufficient to stream high-definition content. So, the solution is much more complicated.

Overcoming technical challenges

No silver bullet solution will address all the challenges associated with delivering live video streams; however, compression technology can significantly reduce buffering, latency, and improve the overall user experience.

Advanced codecs such as HEVC and VVC reduce bandwidth requirements while maintaining high visual quality. On the device side, HEVC is widely supported and delivers significant compression gains over older standards, helping to reduce bandwidth consumption while maintaining picture quality.

VVC, the successor to HEVC, delivers greater compression efficiency and can achieve similar video quality at approximately half the bitrate. Such advantages make it particularly well suited to bandwidth-intensive formats such as 4K and 8K video, HDR content, and emerging immersive sports experiences. However, VVC is more computationally complex than HEVC and, as a newer standard, widespread adoption will take time.

Broadcasters and content providers are yet to grasp the importance of the efficiency gains needed to support richer viewing experiences and consistently high-quality live sports streams at scale.

Designing the future of sports for new audiences

Female viewers and Gen Z audiences are no longer emerging segments—they are shaping the future of sports media today. With 40% of sports viewers watching sports exclusively via streaming, and younger fans increasingly engaging through social and mobile platforms, live broadcasters will need to deploy technologies and invest in low-latency delivery that will bring content closer to end users.

The direction of travel is already clear. Disney’s decision to further integrate ESPN into Disney+ and expand access to live sporting events globally demonstrates how central sport has become to modern streaming strategies. The next era of sports broadcasting will belong to those who understand these audiences and invest in the technologies that serve them best. By combining audience-first thinking with advanced streaming technologies, the sports industry has an opportunity not only to retain viewers, but to redefine what live sports can be in a new generation of entertainment.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from InterDigital. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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