Beyond the App Grid: Why Super Aggregation Is Becoming an Operator’s Best Defensive Strategy

Streaming was supposed to make television easier. It offers more choice, more control, and more flexibility.

But for many viewers, video streaming has created a new problem: too many apps, too many catalogs, and too much time spent searching instead of watching. On-demand viewing across North America dropped roughly 18% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Audiences haven’t lost their appetite for video — they’ve lost their patience with the seemingly endless hunt required to find something enjoyable to watch.

For operators, this is more than a user experience issue. It is a strategic threat.

Smart TV platforms like Google TV, Roku, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS are becoming the new front door to the living room. They influence what users see first, which apps are promoted, and where the viewer goes next.

If operators do not control discovery, someone else will. This is where super aggregation becomes critical.

The Rise of Unified Discovery

Traditional aggregation mostly consisted of an app grid — a convenient way for viewers to access different streaming apps from a single interface. While that simplified navigation, it did little to address the growing fragmentation of content.

True super aggregation is the next evolution. Rather than simply organizing apps, it brings live TV, VOD, catch-up, FAST channels, premium content, and external streaming services into one unified discovery experience. The focus shifts from helping viewers find an app to helping them find content.

Viewers do not think in terms of content catalogs or distribution rights. They are not asking, “Which app has this?” They are asking, “What do I want to watch?”

The operator platforms that guide them to the best available option will increasingly shape the viewing experience.

Owning the Starting Point of the Viewing Journey

The handoff between content discovery and viewing is one of the most important moments in the streaming experience. Once a viewer discovers a title inside the operator’s platform, the goal is to guide them to the most relevant viewing destination with as little friction as possible. In some cases, that means launching a partner app through a deep link to the selected asset. In other cases, depending on the partner app, device, user subscription status, or commercial model, the viewer may be taken to a sign-in, subscribe, rent, or app home screen.

That part of the journey is ultimately controlled by the third-party app. The growing importance of super aggregation does not eliminate the operator's role as curator. In many ways, it makes that role more valuable. As content libraries expand and viewing options multiply, audiences increasingly rely on trusted interfaces to help them navigate an overwhelming number of choices.

Operators retain significant influence over how content is presented, prioritized, and contextualized. They control the discovery environment, determine which experiences receive prominence, and can balance the visibility of their own services alongside those of external partners. The competitive advantage is no longer owning every piece of content. It is owning the framework through which viewers discover it.

This is why the operator’s role is not to control every step after the handoff. It is to own the moment of content discovery. By presenting the most relevant viewing options and creating a seamless path from search to action, operators can establish themselves as a trusted starting point for content discovery.

Even when playback happens outside the operator’s app, there’s strategic value in viewers starting their journey inside the operator’s experience.

Super aggregation enables operators to maintain relevance when users begin searching, comparing, and deciding what to watch.

This is also where AI-powered search is important.

AI is Reshaping How Audiences Find Content

The future of content discovery is not built around keywords. It is built on intent-based search.

As AI-powered assistants become part of everyday digital experiences, viewers are increasingly expecting to interact with streaming platforms in the same way they interact with search engines and conversational AI tools: using natural language.

Instead of searching for a specific title, viewers are more likely to ask:

“Show me something funny and light.”

“Find a scary movie for teenagers.”

“What can I watch with my kids tonight?”

“Show me live soccer programs airing now.”

Meeting those expectations requires far more than a search box. It demands a discovery platform capable of understanding viewer intent and connecting it to relevant content across live TV, VOD libraries, FAST channels, and third-party streaming services.

Achieving that level of intelligence depends on a strong foundation of metadata, smart ranking, EPG integration, VOD search, and third-party catalog awareness, with a clear path to action.

The New Competitive Advantage: Guiding Viewer Choice

When executed effectively, super aggregation transforms the operator experience from a passive app into the starting point of the entertainment journey.

That is where its strategic value lies.

As smart TV platforms, streaming services, and recommendation engines increasingly compete for viewer attention, operators face a growing challenge: maintaining relevance at the moment content decisions are made. Operators that own content discovery strengthen their relationship with viewers by remaining the place where audiences search, compare, and decide what to watch.

Operators can no longer afford becoming less visible behind TV operating systems, global apps, and third-party recommendation engines.

For years, competitive advantage in video was largely defined by access to content. Increasingly, it will be defined by the ability to help viewers navigate an abundance of content.

The future of video streaming will not be won solely by offering more content choices. It will be won by helping viewers find the right content faster.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Setplex. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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