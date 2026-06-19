TiVo Channels Expands FAST Offering Across the U.S. and Europe with New Line-Up of Premium Content Partners and Channels

TiVo Channels — formerly known as TiVo+ — has rolled out a curated selection of new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels across the United States and key European markets, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain and additional regions where TiVo OS is available.

This latest expansion enhances TiVo Channels’ content offering, introducing a diverse slate of premium programming from leading global content providers and reinforcing TiVo’s position as a premier FAST platform delivering high-quality, free streaming entertainment across markets.

“TiVo Channels is rapidly evolving into a truly global FAST platform, bringing together premium content, trusted brands and a seamless discovery experience for viewers,” said Bill Neighbors, chief content officer at Xperi. “With this latest expansion across the U.S. and Europe, and the addition of an exceptional roster of content partners, we’re giving audiences more choice, more variety and more ways to enjoy the content they love — completely free.”

The newly added channels bring an extensive mix of genres — ranging from premium scripted series and factual entertainment to sports, family programming, lifestyle content, music and international news — through partnerships with a wide range of content providers, including:

All3Media International (Midsomer Murders, Demand Drama, So Real, Homes Under the Hammer, Gardening with Monty Don, Inside Outside, Great British Menu)

International (Midsomer Murders, Demand Drama, So Real, Homes Under the Hammer, Gardening with Monty Don, Inside Outside, Great British Menu) A Parent Media Co. Inc. (Dude Perfect, Glitch+, Kidoodle.TV ®)

(Dude Perfect, Glitch+, Kidoodle.TV ®) America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, Cook’s Country)

(America’s Test Kitchen, Cook’s Country) Autentic (Adventure Earth, Autentic History, Autentic Travel, Curiosity Now, SPIEGEL TV Konflikte, Wheels & Steel, Terra Mater WILD)

(Adventure Earth, Autentic History, Autentic Travel, Curiosity Now, SPIEGEL TV Konflikte, Wheels & Steel, Terra Mater WILD) Banijay Rights (Deal or No Deal, Fear Factor, Hardcore Pawn, Mr Bean, The Biggest Loser, Wipeout Xtra)

(Deal or No Deal, Fear Factor, Hardcore Pawn, Mr Bean, The Biggest Loser, Wipeout Xtra) Cineverse (Lone Star, Historian, SCREAMBOX TV)

(Lone Star, Historian, SCREAMBOX TV) DAZN (top-tier boxing from the biggest promoters)

(top-tier boxing from the biggest promoters) Euronews (available in six languages)

(available in six languages) Fast Media (Beyblade, Crimenales Reales, Top Action, Drive TV, Enquêtes de choc, Homicide, Motus, Yu-Gi-Oh, Y’a que la vérité qui compte)

(Beyblade, Crimenales Reales, Top Action, Drive TV, Enquêtes de choc, Homicide, Motus, Yu-Gi-Oh, Y’a que la vérité qui compte) Mainstream Media (Film Gold, KultKrimi, Telenovela ZDF, World of Freesports)

(Film Gold, KultKrimi, Telenovela ZDF, World of Freesports) Narrative (Great! Romance, Great! Mystery, Great! Movies, POP, Tiny POP, POP UP channels)

(Great! Romance, Great! Mystery, Great! Movies, POP, Tiny POP, POP UP channels) Palatin Media (Naruto, Top Filme, Top Sci-Fi, Top Series, Top True Crime)

(Naruto, Top Filme, Top Sci-Fi, Top Series, Top True Crime) Sony One (The Blacklist, Dragon’s Den, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire)

(The Blacklist, Dragon’s Den, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) Free Live Sports (Tennis TV, Horse & Country, FloRacing, GCTV, Glory Kickboxing, GoPro, Golf Network, Poker Night in America, Professional Fighters League, Racer International, Red Bull TV, Speedvision, Sports Illustrated TV, TNA Wrestling Channel, Strongman Champions League, World Poker Tour)

(Tennis TV, Horse & Country, FloRacing, GCTV, Glory Kickboxing, GoPro, Golf Network, Poker Night in America, Professional Fighters League, Racer International, Red Bull TV, Speedvision, Sports Illustrated TV, TNA Wrestling Channel, Strongman Champions League, World Poker Tour) Tennis Channel (Tennis Channel 2, Pickleball TV)

(Tennis Channel 2, Pickleball TV) Trace (Trace UK, Trace Urban, Trace Latina, Trace Sport Stars)

(Trace UK, Trace Urban, Trace Latina, Trace Sport Stars) Trias (Artflix Movie Classics, Moconomy, Royalworld, Grjngo Western Movies)

Together, these partnerships bring a broad mix of globally recognized franchises, niche content and regionally relevant programming to TiVo Channels, significantly expanding consumer choice and reinforcing the platform’s role as a key destination for FAST content discovery.

The addition of these new channels introduces greater depth across genres, including international news, culinary programming, true crime, anime, reality TV, and live and on-demand sports — further reflecting the rapid evolution of FAST as a primary viewing destination.

TiVo Channels is fully integrated into the TiVo entertainment ecosystem, enabling users to easily discover and enjoy content through a single, unified interface that brings together free streaming channels, live TV and streaming apps.

As consumer demand for free streaming continues to grow, TiVo Channels remains at the forefront — offering a compelling alternative to traditional pay TV and fragmented streaming ecosystems with a curated, high-quality and easy-to-navigate entertainment destination.

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