FIFA World Cup 2026: The '104 Super Bowls' Broadcast Machine

On the eve of kickoff, the scale of FIFA World Cup 2026 still staggers. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has compared the undertaking to “104 Super Bowls,” with a global audience of six billion predicted to watch some of the 104 matches packed into 39 days from 16 venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This ambition has prompted a shift to a fully centralized production model anchored at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas. Centralization saves a lot of money in travel and logistics but the bigger factor is editorial consistency.

Lessons from last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the US proved invaluable, particularly around staffing, logistics, and assessing new directors. Working with local crews gave FIFA and Host Broadcast Services (HBS) a clearer picture of available talent, from replay operators to camera teams.

For 2026, FIFA is deploying 16 dedicated venue crews — one per stadium — rather than rotating a smaller pool. They will be supported by seven centralized replay teams based in Dallas.

The IBC is the operational hub for replay, graphics, camera shading, VAR (the official Video Assistant Referee), data processing, and stadium IPTV. More than 2,000 personnel from media partners will work onsite alongside FIFA’s production and tech teams.

Each stadium will host around 50 commentary positions and a routing infrastructure capable of serving roughly 50 media partners per match. While the core world-feed philosophy remains unchanged (football is still directed primarily from Camera One, center and high in the stand) digital demands have transformed the scale of content creation.

Each match will be host produced in six dedicated camera feeds offered to rights holders, plus ISO feeds per match. On top of which more than 10,000 hours of shoulder content is being programmed.

Matchday directors and crew have been hired in from across Europe, South America, Australia, and beyond. To maintain quality, FIFA and HBS will rely on detailed editorial guidelines and a robust QC operation that provides live feedback and match reports.

Camera plan

All 104 matches will receive premium coverage with 45 cameras, including Polecams, Cablecams, ultra-motion and super-slow-motion units, cine-style cameras, 360° systems, and aerial/drone coverage (subject to US/Canada/Mexico regulations). FPV drones remain under evaluation due to regulatory and insurance hurdles.

For the Round of 32, additional ultra-motion and isolated player cameras will be added. The plan is designed not just for broadcast but for every platform — a nod to the fact that the most downloaded shot of Qatar 2022 was a Lionel Messi celebration captured on an iPhone.

EVS’ AI-powered XtraMotion will be used to generate super slow-motion from any camera, including a new Cinematic mode that simulates shallow depth of field. Two replay specialists are producing a guide to ensure consistent application.

A Referee View camera mounted on the official’s chest will see action. This was developed by FIFA’s Football Technology & Innovation team, was considered a success at the Club World Cup 2025. It will be used sparingly to preserve impact and features AI-enabled stabilization.

Lenovo, which is FIFA’s official tech sponors, claim that its AI tech is being used to stabilize Referee Views and?”deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion.”

Signal workflow

All camera feeds travel via Verizon’s contribution network to the IBC for graphics overlay (produced by AE Live) and onward distribution. Replay operators will also work from the IBC rather than stadiums, with onsite backups for redundancy.

Distribution uses IP (via SRT) and satellite, and for the first time remote partners can access the same router as those onsite.

FIFA’s post-production hub for production of non-live programming, however, is not in Dallas — or even in the US. It is based in London to tap into the UK’s deep pool of editing talent and also to reduce travel costs.

3D VAR avatars & AI tools

As Official Technology Partner, Lenovo is supplying AI-generated 3D player avatars for semi-automated offside replays. Each player was scanned in a one-second process before the tournament, producing unique models that improve visual accuracy for VAR and fans.

Lenovo has also developed Football AI Pro, an analytics tool available to all 48 teams. Trained on “hundreds of millions” of FIFA data points, it generates insights in text, video, graphs, and 3D visualizations — a levelling tool for emerging nations such as Curaçao and Cabo Verde.

Lenovo is also claiming to have helped reduce the delay in the live feed for FIFA’s official in-stadia screens to under 5 seconds. It is providing servers and other ‘technology’ to ingest and process “massive volumes of live video data” to distribute that content “in close to real-time via ten channels?to over 1,000 screens” throughout FIFA venues. This is said to enable near real-time access to live match action and more synchronized viewing experiences.

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