Streaming's Future: Guarantee It or I'm Not Buying

Streaming has already won the audience, now it has to win the ad spend.

Streaming is enabling a fundamentally different way to buy premium video. Every time content is streamed, it leaves a footprint of what was watched, when, and for how long. Second-by-second, device-level, census-scale data. When you combine that with large-scale household-level identity data, you can measure deduplicated reach and outcomes in a highly accurate way. Add AI, and you can optimize campaigns to those outcomes to get to the real goal of ultimately guaranteeing business results.

At the end of the day, brands want to know their media investments are working. Not just the number of impressions served, but that those impressions drove the outcomes they care about. That requires the ability to plan, buy, optimize, and measure across publishers. When those capabilities exist, the industry can deliver what clients are demanding and guarantee it.

Publishers are certainly making the investment. They've developed premium content and built unique audiences that deserve premium pricing. What they need are performance signals that connect the quality of their inventory to the value it delivers for advertisers. When publishers can demonstrate real business outcomes, not just impressions served, premium content commands premium pricing.

The supply side makes this urgent. When inventory expands without a consistent link to performance, pricing pressure is inevitable. Supply that can't prove its value drags CPMs down across the board, including audiences and content that genuinely deserve a premium. The market needs a mechanism to separate inventory that drives results from inventory that simply adds volume. Outcomes provide that mechanism, collapsing everything that went into a campaign into a single signal: did this investment deliver a result or didn't it?

Delivering on that promise requires shared infrastructure where publishers and agencies can plan, buy, optimize, and measure against the same data. When both sides of the market operate from a single source of truth, guarantees become operationally possible. Instead of being seen as a premium offering, this will be the standard.

What makes those guarantees self-correcting is AI. And not just as a feature, but using AI as the engine. LLMs that have the context, data, and experience to drive media decisions autonomously, create a system where every decision is optimized in real time and measurement is turned into action automatically. This system creates the environment for AI to learn from every campaign. After all, AI only works when it has something real to learn from. The data foundation – census-scale, identity-linked, spanning both sides of the market – is what makes the AI credible. And that's what underwrites the guarantee.

Streaming has already changed how television is delivered. The next phase will be defined by how confidently advertisers can invest in it. That confidence won't come from better promises but from outcome guarantees.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from VideoAmp. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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