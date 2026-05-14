Advertisers are Missing The Top World Cup Opportunities

This summer’s World Cup will be one of the most-watched events on the planet. The biggest matches will command massive global audiences, premium pricing, and cultural relevance that few media moments can rival.

But advertisers preparing for those matches may be making a critical mistake. For decades, major sporting events were planned as singular spikes. One match. One broadcast window. One concentrated audience. If you secured inventory during the biggest games, you secured attention. Media buying was straightforward because consumption was centralized and largely linear.

That version of live sports no longer exists. This summer’s World Cup will not be defined by 90-minute matches. It will unfold across weeks of streaming, shoulder programming, highlight culture, betting analysis, social commentary, and on-demand replays.

Fans engage long before kickoff. They will research squads, debate tactics, stream qualifiers and previews, place bets, and consume analysis across connected TV, FAST channels, mobile devices, and social platforms. Intent signals build in the days leading up to marquee matches.

After the final whistle, the audience doesn’t disappear. Highlights, condensed replays, tactical breakdowns, player interviews, and reaction content will circulate for days and sometimes weeks. Younger and streaming-first viewers often engage more heavily in these post-match environments than during the live broadcast itself.

Yet many advertisers still plan as if the entire opportunity sits inside the live match window. Live World Cup inventory commands a premium for good reason. It delivers scale, emotion, and cultural visibility. But cultural relevance does not automatically equal performance. As CPMs climb and frequency compresses inside those high-demand windows, measurement becomes more complex and optimization more limited.

Meanwhile, the surrounding inventory offers advantages that are often overlooked. In pre-match environments, advertisers will be able to reach high-intent audiences at moments of anticipation and active engagement. In post-match programming, brands will appear in lower-noise environments where attention may be more focused and frequency more controllable. FAST platforms and on-demand sports content extend reach without the same price inflation attached to the live broadcast.

Planning should reflect that reality. Instead of treating the most-watched games as isolated media buys, advertisers should design sustained exposure strategies. The live match should function as a peak within a broader curve, not the entire curve itself. Budgets should intentionally extend into the days before and after major games, where signals are cleaner and dollars often work harder.

Creative should be sequenced, not duplicated. Messaging should evolve from anticipation, to participation, to post-match reflection. Measurement frameworks should account for delayed response, cross-channel lift, and incrementality. Streaming environments should be treated as performance channels, not secondary placements.

The irony is that advertisers will have more control than ever during this World Cup. Streaming infrastructure will allow for audience-based buying, frequency management, and outcome-focused reporting that traditional broadcast never could. But those advantages will only matter if planning aligns with how fans will actually watch.

This summer, the most-watched World Cup matches will capture headlines. Smart advertisers should recognize the tournament as a multi-week engagement curve and invest accordingly.

The World Cup will be an extended, fragmented, streaming-first event. Advertisers who plan for a single spike will overpay for attention. Those who plan for momentum will capture results long after the trophy is lifted.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Keynes. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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