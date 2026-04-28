Setplex Secures Top Honors with NAB Show Project of the Year Award for UVOtv

Setplex today announced that it has taken home the NAB Show Project of the Year Award in the Distribution category for its innovative deployment with UVOtv. During a ceremony at the 2026 NAB Show, Setplex was honored among the industry’s elite for helping UVOtv launch its free, ad-supported, live-TV-first platform and redefine streaming for diaspora audiences.

The NAB Project of the Year Award is a premier industry honor, reserved for projects that fundamentally improve how media is delivered worldwide. UVOtv won the award for tackling a major gap in the market: providing a free, ad-supported home for North America’s 70 million diaspora members. The platform offers over 700 premium live channels from broadcasters across Latin America, Africa, the Arab World, India, Pakistan, Ukraine, and more, giving viewers a legitimate way to stay connected to their home countries while opening a new monetization channel for international broadcasters that have long struggled with piracy in the region.

“Winning the NAB Project of the Year Award recognizes what UVOtv stands for — bringing communities closer to the channels and stories that matter to them,” said Lionel Dreshaj, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Setplex. “We built UVOtv to serve diaspora audiences that have been overlooked by mainstream platforms and to give broadcasters a real, sustainable way to reach them in North America.”

Powered by Setplex’s integrated video platform Zapflex, UVOtv uses a proprietary AI ad-detection system to monetize its 700-plus channel library at scale — automatically detecting original ad breaks and replacing them with localized North American inventory in real time, at 98% accuracy. This is what turns global live content into a viable, ad-supported product for North American audiences: broadcasters retain their reach, advertisers gain relevant placement, and viewers enjoy free access to the channels they grew up with.

More information about Setplex and the company’s solutions is available at www.setplex.com.

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About Setplex

Setplex is a pioneering online video delivery technology company serving service and media providers worldwide with simple, powerful and scalable online video solutions. Through its powerful portfolio of software products, Setplex enables service operators and media owners to offer comprehensive online video services with integrated content and subscriber management.

www.setplex.com

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