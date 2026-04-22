New Study Reveals Power of Contextual in CTV: Content Adjacency Drives 4X Brand Lift for High-Consideration Categories

New research from Video Elephant shows that contextual relevance is the 'missing link' in achieving meaningful brand lift. The new report, titled The Power of Context: Driving Lift Through Video, finds that contextual alignment between an ad and its surrounding content is a primary driver of brand perception, with the power to 4X brand lift compared to industry averages.

The national survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by Talker Research, found that 41% of consumers reported a more positive view of a brand when its video ad was paired with contextually relevant content. This is particularly impactful in high-consideration sectors like automotive, where standard brand lift typically hovers in the low teens.

The “Halo Effect” of Content Adjacency

The study establishes a link between content and brand perception.

60% of consumers believe the content appearing alongside an ad is a direct reflection of a brand’s core values.

believe the content appearing alongside an ad is a direct reflection of a brand’s core values. 74% of respondents state that a brand’s values significantly influence their purchasing decisions, with nearly one-third calling it a "critical" factor.

state that a brand’s values significantly influence their purchasing decisions, with nearly one-third calling it a "critical" factor. 80% of consumers are more receptive to advertising when three relevancy markers align: personal relevance, content adjacency, and physical venue.

Driving Action

The study further reinforces video's role as a powerhouse for conversion. 70% of consumers reported taking direct action—from discovery to purchase—after engaging with video ads across in-home, digital, and OOH platforms.

It’s a Multi-Screen World

In today’s fragmented, multi-screen environment, reach alone is no longer enough.

53% say ads much reach them across multiple channels to make an impact

CTV OOH extends and reinforces CTV and digital buys

OOH: From “Background” to "Informative"

Out of Home video has become a strategic extension of a conventional video strategy, taking advantage of "dwell time" in environments like medical offices, airports, and restaurants and reclaim it as a learning window - moving CTV OOH from a “novelty add-on” to a learning experience. Think cooking, decorating or travel. This creates a less interruptive, more additive ad experience, driving stronger perception and action.

65% of viewers prefer CTV OOH video ads that are integrated into relevant content rather than stand-alone loops.

prefer CTV OOH video ads that are integrated into relevant content rather than stand-alone loops. An overwhelming 83% of consumers expressed an openness to learning something new via CTV OOH, viewing the medium as a value-add to their environment rather than an intrusion.

expressed an openness to learning something new via CTV OOH, viewing the medium as a value-add to their environment rather than an intrusion. CTV Out of Home delivers all three forms of relevance: content - ads aligned with what’s on the screen, environment - messaging matches the physical setting, and moment - reaching audiences when attention is naturally high

"The data confirms that consumers don't just 'see' an ad; they experience the environment it lives in," said Brian Cullinane, Chief Commercial Officer at VideoElephant. "When you align the right creative with the right content in the right venue, you aren't just buying an impression—you're borrowing the trust and authority of that environment. It’s the difference between being an interruption and being a resource."

Study Methodology

The Power of Context: Driving Lift Through Video was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of VideoElephant. The survey sampled 2,000 U.S. adults, balanced across age, gender, and region, via a double-opt-in online panel.

About VideoElephant

VideoElephant is a leading global video solutions provider, housing one of the world's largest libraries of premium, rights-cleared video content. Through its "CTV Connect" network, VideoElephant delivers curated, contextually relevant programming to screens across North America, helping brands maximize lift by ensuring ads live in high-value, brand-safe environments. To learn more, visit videoelephant.com.

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