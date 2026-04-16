Why the World Cup Exposes Sports Streaming's Biggest Engagement Gap
Every four years, the World Cup arrives like the biggest game launch on Earth, drawing a global audience to a fixed date with instant cultural gravity. This year, FIFA estimates more than five billion people will tune in to the World Cup at some point, making it one of the most widely viewed events in history. It’s the closest parallel we have to a global video game launch.
But while both generate massive spikes in attention, only one is designed to keep it.
Gaming is built as an always-on system designed to maximize session frequency, retention, and lifetime engagement. Live sports, on the other hand, are still optimized for scheduled viewing windows where engagement peaks during the match and drops off immediately once it’s over. For streaming product leaders and sports media executives responsible for retention and average revenue per user (ARPU), the opportunity isn’t to change the live event. It’s to capture the audience before and after it.
Gaming Solved for Retention. Sports Hasn’t Yet
Today’s audiences expect to interact, not just watch. Likewise, they expect to return on their own schedule, not yours.
Gaming doesn’t simply meet those expectations — it set them.
The core difference is persistence, the ability to bring users back repeatedly rather than capturing them once. Gaming is on-demand by design, so players can log in at any time, progress through content, and remain engaged well beyond a single moment. Live sports are inherently time-bound. Participation is tied to a schedule, and once a match ends, engagement naturally tapers off until the next event begins.
That persistence is reinforced by interactivity. In gaming environments, rather than being relegated to the stands as passive spectators, audience members are active participants. When a player discovers a winning strategy, others can replicate it instantly, turning content into behavior.
Increasingly, they can also contribute to creating the experience. According to Bain, 79% of gamers have played titles that include user-generated content, blurring the line between audience and participant. Engagement becomes iterative, shaped by experimentation and personal outcomes rather than a fixed viewing experience.
Platforms like Twitch and Discord extend that interaction beyond gameplay by turning viewing into a social, always-on layer where audiences co-create the experience in real time. Audiences can engage directly with creators and each other, and in some cases can influence gameplay, creating connections that continue beyond any single session.
Sustained engagement also depends on having a clear reason to return. Mechanics like battle passes, time-limited events, and progression systems give users a reason to return daily, not just at launch. Progression, community, and rewards work together to keep users invested over time.
As these expectations take hold, live sports aren’t simply competing with other broadcasts. They’re competing with interactive platforms.
How sports can capture attention beyond the final whistle
Live sports don’t need to become carbon copies of gaming experiences. But they can adopt the principles that make gaming environments continuous, extending engagement around live events without altering the core experience.
1. Design for continuity across the event lifecycle
Sustained engagement in gaming comes from how content is sequenced to drive repeat sessions over time. Updates, challenges, and evolving narratives give users a reason to return long after launch.
Live sports already have the ingredients, but they’re not connected. Pre-game anticipation, live viewing, and post-game content can connect into a continuous experience, with each phase building on the last.
This can take shape through features like dynamic replays, alternate-angle breakdowns, or ‘what-if’ simulations that extend a single moment into multiple sessions. Rather than ending at the final whistle, the experience continues to evolve.
Layering in richer data and contextual insights makes post-game content more personalized and immersive, transforming it from a static recap into a continuation of the narrative.
2. Turn viewers into participants
Interactivity shifts engagement from passive consumption to active involvement. Instead of simply watching, audiences can respond in real time, influence their experience, and shape how they engage with the content.
Live sports can introduce these layers without changing the game itself. Real-time predictions, interactive overlays (like Amazon Prime Video’s X-Ray), and alternate viewing modes allow fans to make decisions alongside the action, whether that’s anticipating outcomes or customizing how they follow the match.
Features like live trivia or dynamic betting experiences extend that behavior, creating ongoing touchpoints before, during, and after the game. Instead of tuning in once, fans have reasons to return, track outcomes, and stay connected.
3. Bring fan communities closer to the experience
Both gaming and sports thrive on community. Fans gather in spaces like Reddit, X, Twitch, and Discord to chat, track performances, revisit key moments, and follow storylines as they develop.
The next step is to lean into where those behaviors overlap. Formats like UFC’s gamified experiences — where fans can simulate matchups and engage with alternate scenarios — extend the conversation beyond the live event and give audiences something to follow and discuss between matches.
By weaving these gamified formats into the core experience, coming back feels automatic. Fans aren’t just showing up for live matchups. They’re checking in to see how simulations unfold and to stay part of the conversation.
From single events to living ecosystems
Live events will always be central to sports and streaming. They create the shared moments that bring audiences together at scale. And scale creates attention, but systems create retention.
Gaming has shown that lasting engagement comes from systems designed for continuity and audience participation. To fully capitalize on the attention live events generate, streaming platforms need to move beyond treating them as endpoints and start building ecosystems around them.
Consider a last-second goal: Today, it drives a spike in viewership. Tomorrow, it could extend into hours of continued engagement — if the infrastructure exists to support it.
[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Globant. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]
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