The Most Perishable Asset in Your Operation Is Also Your Most Valuable One

Live video is the most valuable asset most organizations produce, and most of them are still throwing it away. Think about what it means to know, in the moment, that a goal has been scored, or that a visual on screen is the perfect context for an ad placement. Outside of media and entertainment, the stakes are just as high - a feed that catches a wrong-way driver in real time, or flags a potential security breach as it is happening, has enormous operational value, but unless someone sees it in the moment, the moment passes and that value disappears.



Part of the problem is simply human capacity. There are not enough people to watch enough video fast enough to act on what matters. But that challenge only applies to the video someone is already trying to monitor. The deeper problem is everything else - the millions of hours of footage fed directly into storage, never watched by anyone. Most organizations accept that as the cost of running cameras at scale, but that unwatched video is where the greatest concentration of untapped value sits.



Imagine instead if machines could watch those streams continuously, extract the details that matter, and put them to use - routing a highlight clip into an editorial workflow, firing a contextual ad signal, alerting an operator to an anomaly on the floor. With the availability of AI models, the only thing standing between organizations and that value is infrastructure.



Cameras have been running for years, largely disconnected from the operational systems where that signal could actually do something. Modern AI-enabled cameras and cloud-based tools exist, but they are not a realistic option for most organizations that have long-standing investments in existing infrastructure. Replacing hardware at scale is too slow and too expensive, and for many operators it is simply not on the table.

Beyond the hardware problem, there is a data problem. In many environments, video can't simply be routed to a public cloud for analysis. Secure government systems, industrial facilities, and closed operational networks require analysis to run where the video already lives — on-premises, at the edge, or inside controlled infrastructure. Together, these constraints have kept AI and live video largely disconnected, which goes a long way toward explaining why so much of what has been built so far hasn't made it out of the proof-of-concept stage.

AI only matters when it changes what happens next. If detection doesn't lead to alerting, escalation, or a response inside an operational workflow, it is still a demo.

That is the problem worth solving. And it is a bigger problem than most organizations realize.

That problem is what Wowza Video Intelligence Framework is built to solve. Built on top of Wowza Streaming Engine - known for its reliable ingest, flexible deployment, and deep integration with operational systems - Video Intelligence Framework makes the data that already exists in live streams actionable at the moment it is captured.



VIF runs AI inference directly inside live streaming workflows, converting what happens inside a stream into structured outputs - metadata, clips, webhooks, alerts - that downstream systems can consume immediately, without a separate pipeline or manual handoff. The same moment can simultaneously inform an ad decisioning system, trigger an editorial clip workflow, and surface an operational alert, while the stream is still live. When Messi scored his first MLS goal, over four million people watched the clip within the first hour. The value was in that window. By the next morning, the moment had passed.



The organizations getting the most out of video right now are not the ones with the most cameras or the most storage. They are the ones that have closed the distance between what the camera sees and what the business does next. That window is narrow, and the infrastructure to act inside it now exists.

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