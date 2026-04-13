New Research from Hub: Roku and Amazon TV Operating Systems Gain Influence as Consumers Explore New AI Integrations Across the Home

Hub Entertainment Research’s annual “Connected Home” study looks at how devices across the home impact how people consume media and this year’s findings reveals strong interest in new AI-powered devices. Alongside big screen TV operating systems that center the home, these AI-powered devices have the potential to more seamlessly help consumers solve problems and enhance their entertainment.

Key findings include:

There is significant opportunity for home technology to enhance everyday life.

Consumers – particularly those under 35 – recognize clear gaps across health, wellness and home security where solutions could make a meaningful impact.





AI-enhanced devices – especially those led by smartphones and TVs – are best positioned to help deliver solutions.

AI enhancements in phones and TV sets (more so than other larger home appliances) draw the most interest from consumers. These devices have an opportunity to help link, organize and power the connected home.

While TV brands and operating systems remain fragmented, Roku and Amazon continue to hold a strong share "under the hood."

While Samsung and LG remain top TV brands, both Roku and Amazon FireTV have significant share of TV operating systems, when considering all the connected streaming devices in the home. Roku OS (55%) leads three other main players that power TV sets, followed by Samsung (45%), Amazon (Fire TV) (35%) and LG (28%)

Aggregation of content has strong appeal, for video and beyond.

Amazon Prime Video and Roku continue to grow as aggregators of streaming content, while MVPD and mobile providers remain strong aggregators. The simplicity and ease of having all services in one place and on one bill is a foundational opportunity for providers to integrate and promote home entertainment, security and health services.

"TVs are the biggest screen and are best positioned to be ‘the brain’ to help coordinate things across the home," says Jason Platt Zolov, Senior Consultant for Hub and study author. "Leading TV operating systems have an opportunity to develop enhanced AI-partnerships across devices that will only make consumers happier."

Findings come from Hub’s 2026 “Connected Home” report, based on a survey of 2,659 US consumers age 16-74. Interviews were completed in February 2026. A free excerpt of the findings is available on Hub’s website. This report is part of the “Entertainment & Tech Tracker” syndicated report series.

Hub Entertainment Research tracks how technology is changing the way people find, choose, and consume entertainment content: from TV and movies, to gaming, music, podcasts and social video. Our studies have covered the most important trends in providers, devices, and technologies since 2013. For more information, visit our website and subscribe to our newsletter at hubintel.substack.com.

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