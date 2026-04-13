How Brands Should Respond to CTV Ad Fatigue Before Viewers Tune Them Out

Streaming's ad-supported era is here, and it arrived faster than most advertisers expected. Prime Video doubled its ad load within a year of launching its ad tier. Netflix is expanding its ad minutes. Amazon has rebranded its ad-free option as "Prime Video Ultra," a quiet signal that ads are now the default rather than the exception. For brands that have been eyeing CTV, the door has never been more open: more inventory, lower CPMs, and an addressable audience of more than 240 million U.S. viewers.

That's the opportunity. But what it will lead to depends almost entirely on how brands choose to use it.

More Inventory Cuts Both Ways

Rising ad supply is genuinely good news for advertisers entering CTV for the first time. Pricing is accessible in ways it wasn't two years ago, programmatic buying has lowered the barrier to entry further, and the audience has never been larger. By 2028, U.S. CTV ad spend is projected to exceed $46 billion, and the channel is still, by most accounts, in its formative years.

But inventory growth and viewer capture are not the same variable, and they don’t necessarily move together. As platforms expand ad loads to capture revenue, the viewing experience becomes more interrupted. Wurl's analysis of more than one billion hours of CTV viewership found that roughly 4 percent of viewers are lost per minute of an ad break. That attrition is a baseline condition of the format, and it exists before creative quality, frequency strategy, or targeting decisions enter the equation.

This is the double-edged nature of the current market. More inventory means more opportunities to reach the right viewer, but also more opportunities to reach the same viewer too many times, across too many platforms, with too little variation. CTV's targeting precision, one of its biggest strengths, is also what makes frequency management more consequential than it was in linear. A brand can find exactly the right household and serve them the same ad on three different streaming services in the same evening, with no single platform aware of the others.

The Right Kind of Repetition Works

Television has always been a medium built on sustained presence. Brand recognition on TV isn't built from a single exposure; it compounds over weeks and months of consistent, quality airtime. That dynamic holds in CTV just as it did in linear. The brands that commit to the medium over time, show up in the right content environments, and give viewers something memorable are the ones that see the channel perform.

There is a distinction, however, between repetition that builds and repetition that exhausts. A campaign running across a well-planned CTV schedule over several months, with creative that holds up to multiple viewings, is doing what TV advertising has always done. That same creative running four times in a single session, at high frequency, in a compressed window, operates differently. Research tracking second-by-second viewer attention found that on CTV, attention declines more sharply with each repetition than on linear TV, and that the decay accelerates when exposures are clustered closely together.

Experienced CTV advertisers account for this by managing frequency carefully, rotating creative before it wears out, and committing to campaign horizons long enough to let recognition compound. The medium rewards structure. It just doesn't enforce it.

What the Creative Bar Actually Looks Like Now

CTV's measurement and targeting capabilities have matured considerably over the past few years. The creative side of the equation, across the industry broadly, has been slower to follow. Many brands entering streaming for the first time are doing so with broadcast spots repurposed for connected TV, or digital video creative designed for a two-inch phone screen rather than a living room display.

The format has its own requirements. CTV is a lean-back environment, and viewers are in a different mode than they are on mobile or desktop. The first few seconds of an ad carry disproportionate weight: if the opening doesn't signal relevance quickly, attention tends not to recover. Audio clarity matters, since a significant share of CTV viewing happens in ambient conditions where the TV is on but the viewer isn't fully locked in. Tonal fit with surrounding content affects performance measurably too; an ad that feels jarring against the content it interrupts works harder against itself than one that belongs in the break.

What this comes down to is creative that understands the context it's entering. The CPM is the same regardless. What differs is what it actually buys in terms of viewer response.

The Case for Getting This Right, Now

The entry point argument for CTV is clear. Inventory is accessible, pricing is favorable, and the audience is large and measurable. That combination doesn't come along often in a maturing ad channel, and it won't last indefinitely.

Brands that move now with creative built for the format and a campaign structure designed to compound over time will have established something the next wave of entrants will have to work harder to match. CTV has always rewarded consistency. The current moment just makes starting easier than it used to be.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Adwave. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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