The Many Ways CTV Publishers Extend Supply and What It Means For You

Spend enough time in CTV and you start to hear the same shorthand repeated: direct is good, reselling is bad, with the goal to simplify the supply chain. That framing is easy to understand, but it breaks down when you look at the reality of how CTV actually operates.

Most publishers are not just selling the inventory that sits neatly inside their own channel. Outside of the largest players, there is rarely enough scale in owned-and-operated inventory alone to consistently attract demand. Streaming platforms have their own requirements for distribution, and buyers have their own requirements for scale, efficiency, and reach. For publishers, that means that revenue optimization requires a nuanced mix of relationships, partnerships, and deal structures that make the supply chain endemically complex. That complexity is a feature, not a bug, but it isn’t beyond comprehension.

Let’s take a look at how it really works.

The Five Ways

There are a handful of common ways publishers can package their inventory--five, to be exact. These are the standard patterns behind how CTV supply actually gets to market, and for most publishers it is normal to be doing several of them at once.

Inventory Share: The publisher and the platform split the inventory within the publisher’s channel. Each side controls and monetizes its portion independently. This is the foundational agreement that allows a channel to exist on a platform while still giving the publisher a direct stake in how its own inventory is sold. This is extremely common because most independent publishers share inventory as part of the price of distribution.

Backfill: The publisher and platform fill each other’s unsold inventory. If the platform cannot monetize an impression, the publisher can run demand against it. If the publisher cannot fill it, the platform steps in. This increases overall yield without changing ownership of the inventory or the underlying relationship.

Buyback: The publisher purchases inventory within its own channel from the platform, often higher in the waterfall, and resells it to its demand partners. This allows the publisher to consolidate demand and pricing control while effectively reclaiming inventory that would otherwise be monetized elsewhere. This most common when the publisher is operating under a rev share agreement or an inventory share, where buyback becomes one of the only ways for the publisher to access and monetize its own inventory at scale.

Audience Extension: The publisher buys impressions against its audience wherever those users appear across the platform, not just within its own channel. The publisher pays market rates, then packages that audience for buyers. This turns a fixed channel footprint into a scalable audience-based offering.

Run-of-Network: The publisher gains access to inventory across the broader platform, beyond its own content or audience. This is pure scale: large volumes of impressions at lower margin, typically used to grow revenue and meet demand. It sits alongside the publisher’s core business as a separate, more volume-driven stream. This arrangement is far less common than the previous four, but still worth mentioning.

This multifaceted approach is good business for publishers. It’s how they expand from tens of thousands of daily impressions to millions, and in some cases hundreds of millions, within the same platform environment. They are also how publishers build leverage with platforms, sustain distribution, and, most importantly, give buyers the scale they’re asking for.

The problem is that this normal state of affairs is poorly understood, and poorly represented in the bidstream.

Why This Matters for Buyers and the Bidstream

From a buyer’s perspective, these distinct supply paths often collapse into a single label. A publisher running audience extension against its own users can look identical to a third-party intermediary passing along undifferentiated inventory. A buyback of a publisher’s own channel inventory can be treated the same as an arbitrage layer inserted purely for margin.

That creates a mismatch between how the ecosystem works and how it is evaluated. Buyers state they want to support publishers, that they want transparency, and they say they want to prioritize quality paths. But without a way to distinguish between these structures, those intentions are difficult to act on. Everything starts to look the same, and decisioning defaults to scale, cost, and whatever signals are easiest to interpret.

For publishers, the impact is immediate and measurable. When these structures are not clearly represented, their inventory is treated as lower quality than it actually is. That shows up in lower fill rates, lower CPMs, and less consistent demand. The publisher has taken on the work to expand and package supply (in all but one case, their own supply), but the market sees it as indirect and therefore less valuable.

This is where representation matters.

If the industry is going to have a serious conversation about supply paths, it needs to move beyond broad labels and start encoding what is actually happening. That does not require reinventing the ecosystem, but rather modestly extending the taxonomy of ads.txt or sellers.json so that buyers can understand what they are looking at and make decisions accordingly. When relationships are properly represented, buyers can reward the paths they say they value. Publishers can operate with clearer expectations.

CTV is not getting simpler. It is evolving within a set of structured relationships that need to be understood on their own terms. These five ways are a starting point. The next step is making sure the market can understand them.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from TVIQ. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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