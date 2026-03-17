Setplex Transforms Video Streaming with AI and Super Aggregation Innovations at the 2026 NAB Show

Setplex today announced that it will showcase its complete, fully integrated Zapflex platform for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show, introducing powerful new AI-driven search and super aggregation capabilities designed to unify content access and boost discovery. The innovative platform enables operators to bring together internal libraries and third-party platforms into a single viewing environment, strengthening subscriber engagement and unlocking new monetization opportunities.

“Streaming audiences today expect effortless discovery across a growing universe of content,” said Lionel Dreshaj, co-founder and CEO of Setplex. “Operators need platforms that bring everything together in one place. With Zapflex, we’re helping them evolve into true super aggregators — delivering a unified viewing experience while transforming their platforms into intelligent entertainment hubs.”

Zapflex: A Flexible Online Video Platform Built for Growth

Zapflex is Setplex’s fully integrated platform for online video delivery, enabling operators to launch and scale streaming services faster, more flexibly and more cost-effectively. The complete solution provides operators with everything needed to power a modern video service — from preparing live channels and on-demand libraries to secure, efficient delivery, presentation through preconfigured applications, and comprehensive usage and performance analytics. Zapflex empowers operators to manage, distribute, and monetize video within a unified ecosystem.

Operators can deploy Zapflex as a full platform or integrate its components into their existing environment. With support for both Capex and Opex business models, the platform gives operators the flexibility to launch video services in weeks rather than months, scale from thousands to millions of subscribers without performance issues, and meet evolving subscriber expectations.

AI-Driven Content Discovery

Now available on the Zapflex platform, Setplex’s new AI-powered search engine enhances content discovery by combining keyword precision with intent-based semantic understanding. The system analyzes the exact words subscribers enter and the broader meaning behind their queries, delivering highly relevant results across movies, TV shows, live events, and channels.

Subscribers can search using full or partial titles, actor or director names, genre keywords, or natural language phrases such as “movie about friendship” or “scary series for teenagers.” Voice search is also supported. By merging keyword matching with contextual relevance, Setplex’s AI-powered search engine prioritizes the most meaningful results at the top of the screen, eliminating dead-end searches and speeding up content discovery.

Super Aggregation: Unified Cross-Platform Search

Setplex’s Zapflex platform now features a new super aggregation engine that enables unified cross-platform search across an operator’s internal catalog and third-party content providers, delivering comprehensive, aggregated results within a single interface.

Even when content is not available within the operator’s own database, subscribers can instantly see where it can be streamed, along with a complete overview of available viewing options. Curated “top movies” and “top series” rows from leading providers can be displayed directly on the homepage, fully customizable to match branding, layout and promotional priorities. Each title includes detailed metadata and direct outbound viewing links, enabling seamless redirection from discovery to playback. The result is a smooth subscriber journey that increases viewer engagement while reinforcing the operator’s role at the center of the entertainment ecosystem.

Setplex will demonstrate its latest innovations at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 19-22, in booth W3042. More information about Setplex and the company’s solutions is available at www.setplex.com.

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About Setplex

Setplex is a pioneering online video delivery technology company serving service and media providers worldwide with simple, powerful and scalable online video solutions. Through its powerful portfolio of software products, Setplex enables service operators and media owners to offer comprehensive online video services with integrated content and subscriber management.

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