FOX 12 Plus Will Become The Home of the Portland Fire and Portland Thorns With New Focus On Women’s Sports

The WNBA’s Portland Fire and NWSL’s Portland Thorns announced a groundbreaking, multi-year media partnership establishing Gray Media’s KPDX (FOX 12 Plus) as the regional broadcast home for the two professional women’s sports teams in Portland. Additionally, the Portland Fire will add a direct-to-consumer opportunity through a new partnership with Kiswe, also providing fan access to live games, original programming, and in-depth team storytelling on a newly-branded Portland Fire streaming platform.

“The partnerships with Gray and Kiswe represent an important step in continuing to cement Portland as the global epicenter of women’s sports,” said RAJ Sports Managing Director, Michael Whitehead. “These partnerships are designed to put fans and accessibility first and will set a new standard for how women’s sports can be enjoyed.”

“Our goal is to ensure all fans have the opportunity to view free over-the-air games and support our local professional athletes,” said Gray Local Media Regional Vice President and General Manager, Corey Hanson. “FOX 12 Plus is honored to provide the space to highlight women’s sports, giving them the visibility they’ve earned and inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

FOX 12 Plus will serve as the exclusive local broadcast home of the Portland Fire, with all available games airing on FOX 12 Plus and select games simulcast on FOX 12 (KPTV). Game broadcasts will be produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, a subsidiary of Gray Media, aligning FOX 12 Plus, Raycom Sports, and Gray Media to deliver Fire telecasts, pregame and postgame shows, special programming tied to key moments throughout the season, and ongoing player and community impact spotlights.

The Portland Thorns will continue their local broadcast presence on FOX 12 Plus with expanded match clearance, shared weekly storytelling segments, and inclusion across original women’s sports programming.

In addition to linear broadcast coverage, the Portland Fire will debut a branded direct-to-consumer streaming platform built and operated in partnership with Kiswe featuring ?interactive ?live game streaming, exclusive bonus content, and innovative fan experiences built to bring all Fire fans together.

“At Kiswe, we believe that fans want more than just a place to watch a game, they’re looking for community,” said Kiswe Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Booth. “Our partnership with the Portland Fire is about far more than powering another streaming service. It is about building a dedicated digital destination where the team and its fans can connect. By combining interactive livestreaming with exclusive content and engaging fan experiences, we are creating a community-centric platform that reflects the passion of Portland and ensures every Fire fan is part of the action, no matter where they are.”

The new partnership also includes original studio programming focused on both teams, community initiatives, and athlete storytelling, including coverage highlighting the upcoming Kaiser Permanente Performance Center – a first-of-its-kind, dual-purpose professional soccer and basketball complex from RAJ Sports designed around the needs of women athletes. Content will be distributed across broadcast, digital, and connected TV platforms, including a dedicated FOX 12 CTV experience.

“This landmark partnership underscores a shared commitment by RAJ Sports, Gray Media, Raycom Sports, and Kiswe to build an innovative multiplatform media model that expands access and celebrates women’s sports,” said President & CEO of LHB Sports, Entertainment & Media, Inc., Lee H. Berke, who advised RAJ Sports on these transactions.

The Portland Fire’s local TV broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so by clicking HERE.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503-509-5555, email?ticketsales@thorns.com?or visit?thorns.com/tickets?for more information. To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visit?thorns.com/schedule. ?

About RAJ Sports

RAJ Sports, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage, focuses on investment opportunities in sports and sports-related properties, drawing on the Bhathal family’s multi-generational experience and relationships in the industry. The firm seeks to leverage the power of sports to affect broader social and economic change through a variety of business and philanthropic strategies. Its deep experience in professional sports operations and large-scale real estate developments that create thriving community centers, positions the firm to deliver valuable assets that will support further growth for the players, staff, and fans. In 2013, the Bhathal family became investors in the Sacramento Kings (NBA); subsequently building the platform to include the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB), Stockton Kings (NBA G-League) and several sports anchored real estate developments. The 2024 acquisitions of Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the WNBA Portland expansion team represents a milestone for the city of Portland and places it at the epicenter of growth for women’s sports.

About the Portland Fire??

The Portland Fire is one of the Women’s National Basketball Association’s newest franchises, making its official on court debut in 2026. Owned by RAJ Sports – led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage – the team is more than a franchise; it’s the revival of a movement, honoring the legacy of the original Portland Fire while blazing a bold new path forward. Based in Portland, Oregon, the global epicenter of women’s sports, Portland Fire is rooted in the Rose City’s enduring resilience, spirit, and passion for sport.

Looking ahead, RAJ Sports will open the world’s first dual-sport women’s performance center in 2026. The 100,000 square-foot performance center will house both the Fire and the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, and will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.

About the Portland Thorns

Founded in 2012, the Portland Thorns are a global leader in women’s soccer, defined by unmatched fan support, championship success, and a longstanding commitment to excellence since their inaugural 2013 season. The Thorns have created one of the premier environments in women’s sports at Providence Park, leading the NWSL in average attendance for a league-record ninth time in 2025 and hosting four of the five largest-attended matches during the 2025 season. Portland is the winningest club in NWSL history, capturing a league-record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, while qualifying for the postseason a league-high 11 times. Looking ahead, the club’s investment in the world’s first dual-sport women’s performance center, set to open in 2026, will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.

About Gray Media

We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner?of?top-rated?local television?stations?and?digital?assets serving 114 full-power?television markets that collectively reach approximately 37%?of US television households.?The portfolio?includes 77 markets with?the top-rated?television station and 97 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 113 of such markets that were measured?by Nielsen in 2025.??We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services.?Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production?facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.?

About?KPDX/KPTV

Owned by Gray Media, KPDX/KPTV is Portland’s leading news and information providers across all media platforms including broadcast television, streaming, and digital with an emphasis on local content, local programming and community engagement. KPDX and KPTV produce and simultaneously deliver more than 80 hours of news weekly to the largest audience share in the Portland market reaching the majority of Portland television market’s households. KPTV is the broadcast market leader in community outreach, in addition to providing creative and effective advertising and marketing solutions. For more visit?www.kptv.com.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that enables the biggest brands in sports and entertainment to reliably reach their fans anywhere on any screen. Whether delivered directly to their audiences or distributed through third parties, Kiswe’s two flagship products, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core, provide partners with the tools to engage with their community, streamline their distribution process, and scale their brands. Fans can sign up at fire.wnba.com/streaming to be notified when the platform launches.

