Planning Beyond the C-band Auction: How IP Distribution Is Shaping What Comes Next

The countdown is on. With the FCC preparing to reclaim at least another 100 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum, broadcasters face a growing urgency to modernize their distribution infrastructure. Under new legislation, the FCC is required to auction at least 100 MHz of additional Upper C-band spectrum beyond the reallocation that took place in 2021. This will further reduce the bandwidth available for satellite video delivery, tightening constraints on a system already under pressure.

As a result, broadcasters are acting today, no longer betting on C-band as a long-term option. Across the industry, there’s a growing consensus that most of the remaining Upper C-band will likely be repurposed. Those who haven’t begun preparing for this outcome risk falling behind.

To tackle this challenge, forward-looking broadcasters, networks, and rights holders are turning to managed IP solutions with performance and reliability Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantees as the primary path forward. These regulatory shifts aren’t introducing a new direction but are accelerating decisions that are already reshaping the industry. Broadcasters are moving away from fixed satellite capacity and adopting scalable, IP-based networks that offer full reach, strong guarantees, greater flexibility, better performance, and long-term value.

How spectrum decisions are transforming distribution methods

This shift from satellite-based to IP video transport is no longer theoretical. Broadcasters such as Tennis Channel, TelevisaUnivision, MSG Networks, MASN, and Scripps have already migrated primary linear feeds to managed IP distribution. These moves reflect a strategic transition to IP as the main delivery method for live, revenue-generating services. Cost savings, spectrum availability, and the need for future-ready infrastructure are all driving factors.

For high-value channels, the stakes are even higher. These services contribute a significant share of total media ad revenue, and any distribution failure carries immediate business consequences. Broadcasters expect service-level agreements (SLAs) that meet or exceed satellite standards across performance, reliability, and reach. The transition must also deliver seamless project management, automated failover, and fully managed 24/7 support to ensure continuity at scale.

What the post-Upper C-band auction era looks like

The next C-band auction, expected in mid-2027, will kick off a period of intense transition, with broadcasters relocating services well into 2028 and 2029. As with previous auctions, a reimbursement fund supported by the wireless industry is expected to help cover migration costs, but financial support must evolve with the industry.

Reimbursement programs should reflect the realities of today’s distribution landscape. Managed IP solutions are often superior in reliability, flexibility, and long-term cost-efficiency. It’s critical that FCC funding mechanisms support IP-based transitions on equal footing with satellite alternatives. Anything less risks holding broadcasters back from fully modernizing their distribution strategies.

Replacing satellite requires purpose-built IP for live video

Modern managed IP distribution platforms already outperform legacy C-band satellite in key areas, including reliability, flexibility, and cost. These systems reduce distribution expenses by 40–60% and unlock new monetization opportunities through advanced ad models, regionalized content, and global reach.

In contrast, fallback satellite options like Ku-band introduce significant limitations. Its vulnerability to weather-related outages makes it an unreliable foundation for high-value content delivery. Most broadcasters still exploring Ku as a replacement will ultimately need a robust IP path to maintain service continuity.

The operational lift of transitioning hundreds of channels is real, as every endpoint requires configuration, testing, and long-term management. Without automation and aggregation, this process can quickly overwhelm smaller MVPDs and station groups. A fully managed IP solution is critical, architected to simplify IP ingest across hundreds of channels into a high availability, redundant gateway that aggregates all incoming traffic. With such an architecture and support, the long-term benefits of IP become clear, from flexible channel versioning to localized feeds, and dynamic ad insertion that were difficult or cost-prohibitive in a satellite-only world.

For broadcasters evaluating their next steps, the trajectory is undeniable. In the post-C-band world, the conversation will have shifted from feasibility to scalability, governance, and unlocking long-term business value. Those who treat IP as core infrastructure will lead the next era of video distribution.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from LTN. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

