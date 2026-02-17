Fuse Media and Complex introduce Complex TV

Fuse Media, a leading minority-owned media company, today announced a partnership with Complex, the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, to launch Complex TV, a new FAST channel that brings one of the most influential brands in global youth culture to audiences across major streaming platforms.

Complex TV combines Fuse Media’s industry-leading streaming network operating and monetization model with Complex’s unmatched authority across music, streetwear, art, sports, and entertainment. The channel is designed as a fan-first destination that reflects where culture is now, and where it’s headed next.

The launch represents one more milestone in Fuse Media’s carefully curated strategy for FAST -- partnering with established, culturally resonant brands and building them into scaled streaming networks.

“Fuse Media is building a network portfolio around elite brands and talent that define culture” said Patrick Courtney, Chief Business Officer at Fuse Media. “Complex doesn’t just document youth culture, it helps shape it. Complex TV is a natural extension of our strategy to create FAST experiences that resonate deeply with audiences and deliver meaningful value for advertisers and partners.”

Complex TV sits at the intersection of streetwear, hip hop, style, art, and film, serving culturally fluent audiences with a slate that is always current and never static. In a notable evolution for FAST, Complex TV will feature original show premieres and network exclusives. Programming spans iconic films, acclaimed documentaries, and signature Complex original series, including Sneaker Shopping, GOAT Talk, On Display, and Fuse’s T-Pain’s School of Business, alongside culturally resonant titles such as Belly, Dear White People, Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap, and Welcome to Death Row.

The channel brings together stories centered on many of the most influential figures in modern culture, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Kobe Bryant, Rihanna, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Michael Jordan, and more.

“Complex has always been about meeting culture where it’s happening and amplifying it,” said Mike Tresvant, Executive Vice President at Complex. “Fuse Media brings the cultural sensibility, scale and operational expertise that allows us to do that in FAST without compromising the brand.”

Complex TV will be available at launch on April 1st, 2026 on Amazon Prime, Plex, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, TCL TV+, TiVo, Vizio, and Xumo, delivering scaled reach alongside highly engaged, culturally invested audiences.

The partnership reflects Fuse Media’s broader FAST philosophy: a media model built on editorial curation, distribution expertise, and sophisticated monetization. The result is engaged audiences in premium environments, giving advertisers and brands meaningful ways to engage not just viewers, but fans.

Fuse Media’s owned-and-operated FAST portfolio delivered 4.9 billion minutes watched in 2025, up 25% year over year, marking the strongest performance in the company’s history. Its operation of El Rey Rebel drove a 72% year-over-year increase in viewership, with 16 consecutive months of growth, while OUTtv Proud grew an impressive 48% from 2024 to 2025, achieving year-over-year growth for seven consecutive quarters since launch; underscoring Fuse Media’s ability to generate sustained momentum across premium, partner channels.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, global entertainment company, and the leader in creating and distributing inclusive, purpose-driven stories and experiences for and with culturally diverse young adults. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing multiplatform global footprint, Fuse Media strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes linear channels Fuse and FM (Fuse Music); subscription streaming service Fuse+; a rapidly growing roster of owned and operated diverse-focused FAST channels; Fuse Studios, its in-house production arm; Ignition Studios, a specialized production company defining the future of inclusive content; a growing branded content and live events business; Ignition Agency, its FAST channel management service, offering clients end-to-end support across creative operations, strategy and media management; and Fuse Media Culture Collective, a suite of partner-owned FAST channels that add to the company’s massive scale in reaching multicultural audiences.

About Complex

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Through innovative content, Complex tells stories of music, streetwear and style, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.