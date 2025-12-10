SMPTE Releases Updated Engineering Report on Artificial Intelligence and the Media

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Dec 10, 2025 — SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, in conjuncture with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC), have released a comprehensive document on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its affect on the media. The document was the result of a task force on AI standards in Media that began in 2020 and is an updated version of the Engineering Report released in 2023.

“The AI in Media landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the SMPTE AI Taskforce remains committed to keep up with this transformation,” said SMPTE Standards Director Thomas Bause Mason. “The revision to the Engineering Report reflects new developments such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enhanced security considerations, open source in AI, and emerging frameworks like ISO/IEC 42001 among others. By incorporating these updates, we aim to provide the industry with clear guidance on AI/ML as well as interoperable AI practices for media workflows.”

This report was created to provide media professionals with a background of both AI and Machine Learning (ML). It begins with a technical understanding of the two technologies followed by the effect they will likely have on the media landscape. The report then moves on to examine AI ethics and ends by discussing the role that standards can play in AI/ML’s future.

"After publishing the initial version of the report, we quickly recognized that fast-breaking developments in AI necessitated updates to the content to keep it relevant,” said task force co-chair and AMD Fellow, Fred Walls. “I am grateful for the dedication of SMPTE's Task Force on AI and Media in curating this information and appreciate SMPTE's leadership in keeping the industry informed and advancing media-related AI standards."

Drafting this report was a joint effort by SMPTE and the ETC with support from the EBU. Members and non-members of SMPTE can access the document for free on the SMPTE website.

Those interested in becoming part of the SMPTE Standards community can find more information here.

Further information about SMPTE is online at?smpte.org.

Further information about ETC is online at ETC (etcenter.org).

Further information about EBU is online at ebu.ch.

