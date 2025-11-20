Game Changer CEO Andra-Nina Davis Talks AI-Driven Interactive Sports Streaming Experiences at Streaming Media 2025

Andra-Nina Davis, CEO and founder of Game Changer Entertainment, discusses the state of sports streaming interactivity, immersion, and engagement and how the sports game show that Game Changer Entertainment is developing leverages AI to bring fans together in this interview with Future Frames producer Doug Daulton at Streaming Media 2025.

The Search for the Ultimate Superfan

Daulton invites Davis to introduce herself. She says she’s one of very few women who work in her field of sports interactive technology and fan engagement platforms. She builds interactive, immersive systems to connect stadiums and fans on mobile apps and digital platforms. Her partners are the various entities involved—stadiums, leagues, etc. Her company, Game Changer Entertainment, is prepping the launch of an interactive sports reality game show called The Biggest Fan for early-to-mid 2026.

Daulton wonders if immersion and interactivity will be a core feature of the show and how that will work, and Davis confirms they will be. The show will also feature new products and technology and have an AI component. Davis notes that an AI will help her do the judging and even interview the contestants about why they’re the biggest superfan of a certain team.

“As a Cincinnati Bengals fan, they have this thing that they do in the end zone at every home game, which is called the King of the Jungle,” Daulton shares. “One of the things I find really fascinating about modern fandom is that every team now has [one]. The guy that always used to stand out was the guy at the Raiders games that had the Mad Max stuff. That guy is now a social media personality. … And so the Bengals have their share of them, and so occasionally they’ll bring them down and they’ll set ’em in the end zone and it’ll be King of the Jungle, or they’ll bring back a fan favorite. And I think that’s a really intriguing idea that now you’re taking it into a different path, where that person can actually engage and show their fandom.”

Davis asserts, “You have no idea what a superfan will do to go to the game of their dreams, whether it’s a World Cup, whether it’s a Super Bowl, whether it’s the Olympics, they will hawk their wedding ring, they will take a mortgage on their house or sell their car. I mean, those are the superfans that have shrines at their houses. I’ve been there, and they’re a whole personality. That’s what our show is all about: their personality and being acknowledged that they are the superfan that they are because they really support their team and they want to live their dream with their team.”

Daulton reminisces about a Super Bowl he attended with his dad, uncle, and brother, saying that he understands what that means as a fan to be at that game. Davis confirms that the winning superfan will get an experience like that. She explains, “We get seven contestants per state during a [season], which is going to be 12 episodes. And each episode we’ll go to a different state and feature the fans from that state, whether it’s the Dallas Cowboys, whether it’s the Cincinnati Bengals, whether it’s the Rams of Los Angeles, and then they all compete against one another. And then we pull all the ultimate superfans who win all four different challenges that they have to do. And then they advance to the grand finale. They win $500,000 at the end of the season and a roundtrip ticket to the game of their dreams with five of their friends, all expenses paid.”

“Oh, that’s amazing,” Daulton enthuses. “I just feel that that’s going to be a big hit.”

Davis agrees, saying that it’s the first show of its kind. She’s currently working with the leagues and big fan organizations to prepare for the show.

AI Both Behind the Scenes and in Front of the Camera

Daulton asks Davis to talk more about how AI is involved in the show. “The AI has been a blessing,” she says. “It is helping us locate the superfans where they are, to aggregate and to really qualify them.” AI will also help the contestants prepare for the in-show challenges. “It’s like Amazing Race meets Survivor meets Jeopardy meets America’s Got Talent,” Davis says.

“That’s a hell of an elevator pitch,” Daulton praises her, and they both laugh.

Daulton believes that content creators need to focus on how AI is affecting various aspects of a business. “It’s actually this data piece and this aggregation piece and this managing the stream and doing things at a speed that human operators can’t do. But it’s also not replacing the human operator. It’s almost a force multiplier. It’s making that person more effective at their job. Would you agree with that?” he asks.

“Yeah, you’re absolutely right,” Davis replies. “So if [contestants] are trying to develop a product—say that’s one of the things they have to do within our show—they can get help now that they’ve never been able to get the kind of help [before] that’s not only affordable, it’s free. And especially if they have ChatGPT and they pay $20 a month, the chat can help them develop a product that will knock out the fans and the judges.”

Bringing Fans Together to Build Community

Daulton turns the conversation to trends Davis has been encountering at the conference. “They had two different panels that I really liked,” she shares. “One of how to really build large databases of fans or databases of followers. And it was really about how your platform is everything, and what is [the] message that you’re saying, but more importantly, are you entertaining them? And you can build it from scratch using all the different social media platforms from X to Facebook to YouTube,” she explains. “And the great thing about the [upcoming] show is that you’re meeting all a lot of entrepreneurs that have their own channels and they have their own companies that are launching products for the streaming media industry.”

Daulton concurs that social media tends to be a farm system for talent. “But I think what you’re speaking to—and it sounds like even this might be part of the superfan show—is, you’re identifying people that have a passion. They have a niche, you can then work and build them into a talent.”

“That’s correct,” Davis agrees. “It’s really about their personality. It’s about their passion, it’s about living their dream.” She describes some recent encounters with fans who have very strong opinions about their favorite players. Her show will even feature the option to create an avatar of yourself that becomes one of your favorite players. “There’s an app that does that[, which] we’re white labeling to put into our show. And then we’re also adding other components that they can add family members and they can add a whole little community, which is unique.”

A previous conversation at the conference about the ascendance of women’s sports leagues makes Daulton think of a related point: “It seems to me like one of the real market advantages that the women’s leagues have is that women tend to be more organized around community rather than competition.”

“And families,” Davis chimes in.

“It’s about community and bringing the fan community together,” Daulton adds, and Davis agrees. “It’s going to help all the leagues that really are using family as a center to really unite and build a strong bond with their family members,” she says.

Daulton remembers going to games with his dad, who was a Bengals season-ticket holder. Now, when the live experience might be too expensive for some families, they can still build community around their sports fandom.

Davis agrees. “Because when they’re watching the show, they’re part of the show. When they’re live in the stands, they’re still part of the show. And it’s a hybrid, interactive, sport reality game show. So you as a fan can interact with fans in the stands that are actually at the show.” She talks about the fan engagement platform that will keep viewers immersed and engaging with the show and with their favorite sport in new ways.

“I look so forward to seeing it come together,” Daulton says.

“Yeah, thank you so much. And then we’re also launching a platform to launch it on, which is called the Champion CV Network. And it’s where champions are born and discovered,” Davis shares. “And that’s going to be a streaming OTT FAST network that’s going to have one of the channels [showcasing] our show,” she explains.

Daulton wonders if this technology can be used for other types of fandoms, and Davis says her show can be adapted into anything that’s a competition format.

The Golden Age of Content Creation?

To close the interview, Daulton asks for one trend that everyone in the streaming industry should be paying attention to for the next 18 months.

“I really think that the trend for more entrepreneurs to connect with other entrepreneurs, like Founders Network or Founders Club, is really good because then you can find other like-minded individuals. And I think what I really see is more and more the younger generation wanting to get educated and take their tools and gifts and really bring something new, innovative, creative, and interactive to the world.”

Daulton cites the new tools that are available to his teenage children. “It is amazing, isn’t it?” Davis replies.

Daulton says, “I think we’re at maybe the beginning of the golden age of the creator, in the sense that those tools are there and we can access them and people can build businesses, and long-running businesses, if they just understand and connect with other people.”

Davis adds that with AI, a young entrepreneur can produce something on a very small budget. Daulton agrees that the low financial barrier also allows them to test ideas that used to be high-risk to test. AI becomes a development companion, Davis says.

Join us December 9-11 and tune in for more great conversations at Streaming Media Connect! Registration is free and open now!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles