YES Network – America’s pre-eminent Regional Sports Network and the exclusive regional home of the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets – and CAMB.AI enter into an agreement to explore strategic AI initiatives

The YES Network, America’s pre-eminent regional sports network and the exclusive regional home of the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets, and CAMB.AI, a global company that enables seamless multilingual communication, have agreed to explore strategic initiatives to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the fan experience.

This marks the first time that CAMB.AI is teaming up with a U.S. sports television network to explore business opportunities. It follows the company’s successful partnerships with some of the most innovative sports leagues in the world, including Major League Soccer and NASCAR, to break down language barriers and reach more fans through applications such as AI-powered multilingual translation that preserves the emotion, tone and inflections specific to athletes and announcers in order to maintain nuance and cultural context.

The YES Network has been a market leader in seeking out and implementing new methods of customizing and personalizing the delivery of its award-winning content to enhance the viewer experience. This includes the popular Live Stats and Pick-N-Play Live features on The Gotham Sports App.

“Tapping into the expertise that CAMB.AI has built by working with leading sports and media companies to incorporate AI into their localization strategies underscores YES’ commitment to explore new opportunities to serve our fans and making sports content more accessible and relatable,” said Jon Litner, President & CEO, YES Network.

With its revolutionary language localization technologies, CAMB.AI has built proprietary, state-of-the-art voice and translation models – BOLI and MARS – that support more than 150 languages. With CAMB.AI, broadcasters, leagues and teams can expand their fan bases, who can enjoy their favorite sports, authentically and in their native languages.

“Whether it’s the emotion in the voice or the way certain things are said in any language, we are dedicated to preserving nuances, emotions and prosody to deliver what we call a ‘performance-to-performance’ impact – something that is essential in sports,” said CAMB.AI?CTO and Co-founder Akshat Prakash. “Solving live sports streaming first led us to create technology that could handle the hardest type of content, and today, whether livestreaming games or providing translation and dubbing to shoulder content and on demand original programming, we are grateful for our media partners like YES who are leaning into innovation in order to bring new experiences to their fans.”

About YES Network

The YES Network, America’s pre-eminent regional sports network, owns the exclusive regional media rights to the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to live Yankees and Nets games and related pregame and postgame coverage, YES televises numerous Yankees- and Nets-themed original programs such as its Homegrown series, The Stadium, Yankees Magazine and Nets Magazine. The network also airs Yankees minor league games, original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and AC Milan soccer. YES has earned 161 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch.

The Gotham Sports App, the exclusive TV Everywhere and DTC streaming home of the YES Network and MSG Networks, launched in October 2024 and provides New York sports fans with access to their favorite programming and teams all in one location. In addition to a live 24/7 stream of the YES Network, the app offers several Emmy Award-winning exclusive original YES programs, podcasts and the live streams of Long Island Nets G-League games.

About CAMB.AI

CAMB.AI has created a global content localization infrastructure driven by AI-powered multilingual translation. With the world's most advanced speech and translation AI capabilities, CAMB.AI enables seamless multilingual communication via video, audio and text, and across 150+ languages – including one spoken by less than 650 indigenous people in Costa Rica – preserving cultures, retaining authenticity and making stories accessible to new audiences. Its philosophy: “the Internet was made for English-speakers. It’s time to re-design it for the world.”

The company works with the world’s biggest brands, including the Australian Open, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Dentsu, Eurovision Sport, IMAX, Ligue 1, MLS, and NASCAR. Its MARS generative text-to-speech model was the first to be available on AWS Bedrock and the Google Vertex AI Model Garden. Other milestones include the first AI-driven multilingual live sports commentary (in the world, in Europe, in motorsports, in a press conference and more); the biggest real-world deployment of AI; and the first Arabic movie to be dubbed using AI.

CAMB.AI has raised $18.5 million to date and is supported by investors including Comcast NBCUniversal Sports Tech, TRTL Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Courtside Ventures, Ikemori Ventures, 5Point Venture Partners and Dubai Future District Fund. It has operations in the U.S., Canada, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and India. For more information, visit www.camb.ai.

