AI Helps InterDigital Reach Beyond VVC in Race to Develop Next-Gen Codec

The starting gun has been fired on development of a new video codec beyond VVC with gains of at least 20% up to 50% claimed by R&D lab InterDigital.

The target for H.267 is to deliver improved compression efficiency, reduced encoding complexity, and enhanced functionalities such as scalability and resilience to packet loss.

“It's a real big challenge and a great opportunity to develop new ideas, patents, and algorithms,” said Edouard Francois, Senior Director 2D Codecs Lead at InterDigital. “In particular, we are exploring how AI can be used in synergy with traditional video compression methodologies.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE and holder of more than 33,000 worldwide patents and applications across wireless, Wi-Fi, 5G/6G and video, InterDigital is one of the world’s largest pure R&D and licensing companies.

StreamingMedia was given a tour of its video lab in Rennes, France, where scientists said they were exploring combinations of AI and traditional compression methodologies to compete for patents that could be locked into H.267 when the standard is published in 2029.

New Video Compression Projects

There has been reluctance among some companies including Amazon to formally kickstart a new video compression project which could mean rip and replace of encoders in their existing ecosystem. In addition, many Big Tech and streamers are committed to working with rival codec AV1 from AOMedia.

“People were cautious,” says Francois. “That’s why ITU and ISO convened a workshop to ascertain market demand. The key question was were we able to compress video with a significantly better efficiency than VVC?”

At that workshop the Joint Video Experts Team (JVET), which reports to ITU-T VCEG and ISO/IEC MPEG, issued a call for evidence. Samsung and Amazon were among attendees.

“The goal was to show the state of the art of video compression where anybody can come with crazy ideas,” says Lionel Oisel, Head of Video Labs and General Manager, InterDigital France.

Nokia, Ericsson, Fraunhofer HHIm and InterDigital responded to the call and presented their results at a JVET meeting in Geneva earlier this month.

“That was very important because there was a clear expression of interest in the need for a new video codec,” says Francois. “Further increasing compression efficiency, because reducing the bit rate is always good but with an encoder which is easily configurable and where the complexity on the encoder side is at least maintained to a reasonable level.

“Fraunhofer HHI demonstrated success. They had optimised a lot of their software, removed some constraints of VVC and added a few tools and were able to achieve a 20% bit reduction gain running at the same encoding speed of VCC.”

InterDigital made dual responses. One, called Enhanced Compression Model (ECM), was based on conventional codec schemes and the other was a hybrid of VVC overlaid with AI tools termed Neural Network Video Coding (NMVC).

The former was made principally in partnership with Qualcomm which was actively involved in ECM development and the latter was made in tandem with Huawei.

InterDigital had begun work on ECM in 2021, a year after VVC was finalized. Designed purely for research and without taking account of encoder complexity, by the end of 2024 ECM had reached version 18 and was demonstrating a coding gain of 28% over VVC.

In purely visual tests the company claims it can achieve 50% gains for some sequences.

“Overall more than two thirds of the sequences were gaining 30%,” says Francois. “The evidence shows that you can outperform VVC with an encoder that has reasonable complexity. NMVC consists of VVC plus two to three ML/AI tools which could increase efficiency further.”

When new codecs are developed there is traditionally a trade-off between reduction in bitrate and increased encoder complexity. If saving bitrate was the only goal then you could keep introducing more complex tools and algorithms, however this makes the encoder much more complex to implement. Reducing or at very least maintaining complexity levels was a key ask by the market.

At the October CfE meeting it was agreed that there was concrete evidence that with existing tools a new encoding method could significantly improve on VVC without increasing complexity. JVET gave the go-ahead for a call for proposals.

Competing participants in this next stage, including InterDigital, will now work until January 2027 before presenting results back to ISO/ITU for assessment. Finalisation of the new standard is expected by end of 2029.

“We only used publicly available technologies and publicly disclosed algorithms to answer the CfE but we have internal technologies that were not disclosed and which already in our lab tests do better than the CfE response that we submitted,” Francois explains.

“Now, we switch to hidden mode and we develop tools and technologies internally. Many other companies will do this too over the next 18 months. Our research is focused on keeping the complexity low. We cannot make the complexity explode.”

Key research aspects include optimising the trade-off between bitrate and visual fidelity, developing fast encoding methods suitable for constrained devices, and advancing performance in emerging use cases like HDR, 8K, gaming, and user-generated content.

The standardization phase will start after January 2027 and will be a collaborative effort led by JVET.

“Everybody works on their own or with some additional companies trying to bring the best potential solution that will be evaluated in January 2027 but the one that will win won’t become the standard,” says Oisel. “Instead it will likely be used as a baseline for further development from 2027 to 2029.”

He adds, “This standardization period will determine which tools are adopted (therefore licensable). To do that you have to prove that it delivers huge gain and also that you don't have high complexity. The issue with AI tools is that they put the complexity on the decoder side which is something that chip makers like Broadcom will fight against because they don’t want to add complexity to their hardware. If you come with a tool with huge gain but also huge complexity then this won’t be selected.”

VVC's State of Adoption

VVC itself has been slow to rollout so news of a potentially superior codec launching in less than four years may stagnate adoption completely.

“Everybody's waiting for a trigger,” says Oisel. “The trigger could come from the content provider but to deploy that they need hardware, they need encoding solutions, and also decoding solutions on the devices.

“There are a large number of TVs that potentially can decode VVC, whether enabled or not, and a couple of mobile phone manufacturers have developed VVC decoders. There are encoder solutions too but not necessarily fully optimal yet so this means that you don't reach the full bitrate gain of VVC. On the content provider side VVC is adopted as standard for next generation TV in Brazil. Content providers who wants to stream TV3.0 in Brazil will have to implement VVC. Encoder manufacturers will have to comply with the requirements of their customer (TV Globo) and TV manufacturers will also need to be TV3.0 compliant.”

ATSC 3.0, which is rolled out to more than 75% of US markets references VVC as a codec; as does DVB in Europe but people are still waiting for a trigger.

“It could come from Brazil but the main market right now for VCC is China. Tencent is using VVC quite a lot where one use case for VVC is to better manage a huge number of UGC social videos. VVC could be a very good target for them to reduce the file size because compared to HEVC you have a reduction between 45%- 50%. Usually it is the US that leads the way but in this case it could be China that leads o, which is pretty unusual.”

The reference codecs for mobile via the 3GPP are AVC [H.264] and HEVC [H.265] and the battle to go to the next generation has not yet started. The competition is likely between AV1 (AOMedia) and VVC (MPEG).

“AOM are to release AV2 by end of this year and it also seems to be hugely complex on the decoder side,” says Oisel. “Will they be able to simplify it? Usually, MPEG are in advance compared to AOM. AV2 is using a lot of tools that were developed for VVC. So there are two parallel tracks, but the underlying technology between MPEG and AOM standards are, to date, not much different.”

