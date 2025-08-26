Going All-In on Audio-Over-IP: How We Future-Proofed kronehit’s Broadcast Network

Running Austria’s largest private radio station means living with the expectation of perfection. Every day, nearly a million listeners count on kronehit to deliver their soundtrack, whether via FM, DAB+, or digital streams. For us, “dead air” isn’t just a technical term; it’s a scenario we simply cannot afford. Our reputation and our audience’s trust depend on seamless, round-the-clock operation. So when the time came to reimagine our network, we knew we had to get it right the first time.

Our willingness to innovate has always set us apart from our competition. We were among the first to launch an interactive radio app, and our kronehit smart app let listeners skip live songs, a feature unheard of in traditional radio. But while we pushed boundaries on the front end, our technical backbone remained rooted in aging baseband infrastructure. It worked, until it didn’t. As our programming diversified and our ambitions grew — more digital streams, more DAB+ channels, more interactivity — the cracks in our system became impossible to ignore.

The real tipping point came in 2024, as we prepared to launch four new DAB+ channels, adding to our already robust lineup of over 30 digital streams. The old system simply couldn’t keep up. Maintenance was a growing burden, and scaling was both costly and time-consuming. A piecemeal approach — patching baseband here, adding AoIP there — would only increase complexity and risk. We needed a clean break: a fully IP-based infrastructure capable of handling over 800 audio streams with zero latency and full redundancy.

This is the story of why we took that leap, how we executed the migration without a single second of downtime, and what we learned along the way.

Why We Went All-In

Some broadcasters take a cautious, hybrid approach, running AoIP alongside their legacy systems. For us, that would have meant double the complexity and none of the flexibility we needed. We wanted to be able to spin up new channels, reroute audio paths, and scale bandwidth without rewiring racks or reconfiguring hardware. AoIP offered exactly that kind of agility.

But with that flexibility came new challenges. Managing over 800 audio streams in real time would require massive bandwidth and rock-solid reliability. Synchronization between devices was non-negotiable because any drift, even by milliseconds, could spell disaster on air. Redundancy was also critical; we needed a system that would keep running even if a switch failed or a fiber was cut. And, of course, we had to ensure compatibility with our existing fiber infrastructure and devices, especially when it came to integrating SFP modules from different manufacturers.

We knew the transition would be complex, but the potential rewards of greater efficiency, reliability, and future-proofing were too great to ignore. Our goal was clear: build a network that could not only meet today’s demands but also adapt to whatever the future might bring.

Choosing the Right Partners

No broadcaster can undertake a transformation of this scale alone. From the outset, we knew we’d need partners who understand both the technical and operational realities of radio. NETGEAR AV quickly emerged as a natural choice. The company’s M4350 managed switches, purpose-built for media over IP, offered the performance and reliability we needed. But what truly set NETGEAR apart was the team’s willingness to work with us on the details. We faced some early challenges with SFP module compatibility, and NETGEAR was there every step of the way, helping us test, validate, and refine our setup until it was flawless.

Our longtime consulting partner, connecting:media, played a crucial role in technical planning and integration. The company’s deep expertise in radio and broadcast technology was invaluable, especially as we navigated the complexities of building a fully redundant network. Meanwhile, Meinberg provided the precision timing equipment that allowed us to achieve SMPTE ST 2110-compliant synchronization across the entire network, ensuring every device operated in perfect harmony. And Lawo delivered the audio solutions that plugged seamlessly into our new IP-based infrastructure, rounding out a team of partners that combine innovation with real-world experience.

Because these partnerships were built on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence, we were able to meet every challenge with creative problem-solving and a focus on getting the details right.

Building the Network: Red/Blue Redundancy

At the heart of our new infrastructure is a red/blue spine-leaf architecture. In practical terms, this means we run two identical networks in parallel. Each is fully capable of carrying the entire load, and they operate synchronously in real time. If one network goes down — whether because of a hardware failure, a fiber cut, or a software glitch — the other takes over instantly and seamlessly. This level of redundancy is essential for 24/7 broadcasting, where even a momentary lapse is unacceptable.

Synchronization is managed through Precision Time Protocol (PTP) boundary clocking on every switch. This ensures that every device, from mixers to playout servers, stays perfectly in sync. Even the smallest deviation can disrupt a broadcast, so precision was absolutely critical. The use of Meinberg’s timing technology allowed us to decentralize the central clocks, further enhancing reliability and stability.

Integrating the new network with our existing fiber infrastructure presented its own set of challenges. Different manufacturers implement SFP modules in slightly different ways, and not every combination works out of the box. With NETGEAR’s support, we tested every module, every link, and every failover scenario until we found a configuration that worked perfectly. The result is a robust and reliable network that is readily compatible with our legacy infrastructure.

The Migration: Planning for Zero Downtime

Perhaps the most daunting aspect of the project was the migration itself. How do you switch over the entire backbone of Austria’s largest private radio station without a single second of dead air? The answer: meticulous planning, exhaustive rehearsal, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

We staged the new network in parallel with the old system, testing every stream and rehearsing the cutover as if it were a live broadcast. We simulated and solved every possible failure scenario in advance. When the day finally came, we executed the switchover with a sense of both anticipation and anxiety. To our great relief (and pride) it was a non-event in the best possible sense. The audio kept flowing, the lights stayed green, and our listeners never noticed a thing. It was one of those rare moments in engineering when everything goes exactly as planned.

Life After Baseband: The New Normal

The impact of the migration has been transformative. Latency is now virtually zero, and audio moves across the network in real time, with no perceptible delay. Redundancy is automatic and invisible. If a switch or link fails, the system reroutes instantly, maintaining uninterrupted service.

Management has become dramatically simpler. With NETGEAR’s Engage software, we can configure and monitor the entire network through an intuitive graphical interface, eliminating the need for complex command-line operations or extensive retraining.

Updates and reconfigurations are now routine, requiring no downtime. We can push firmware updates, adjust routing, and launch new channels with unprecedented speed and confidence. The scalability of the new system means that launching a new channel or stream is a matter of software, not hardware. What once took weeks or months now takes days.

Most importantly, the network has delivered on its promise of reliability. Months after the migration, we have experienced zero downtime and have not needed to troubleshoot a single major issue. Our team can focus on creating great radio, rather than fighting with cables and patch bays.

The Business Case: Efficiency, Reliability, and Future-Proofing

From a business perspective, the move to IP has already demonstrated its value. While the initial investment in switches and network hardware was higher than simply running more copper cables, the long-term benefits are undeniable. Workflows are faster and more flexible. We can launch new channels and services in days, not weeks, and maintenance is vastly simplified. There is no longer a need to trace analog cables or troubleshoot patch bays, and our new gear is more energy-efficient, reducing both our environmental footprint and our operating costs.

The economic advantage is clear. The flexibility and efficiency of our IP-based operations more than compensate for the upfront costs, streamlining production processes and increasing reliability through automatic redundancy. This not only improves transmission quality but also enhances the efficiency and future-readiness of our operations. The network’s compatibility with our existing fiber infrastructure has saved us both time and money, allowing us to build on our legacy investments rather than replace them wholesale.

Perhaps the most significant change is that we are now ready for whatever the future holds. Whether that means adding more DAB+ channels, adopting new streaming formats, or exploring entirely new platforms and services, we’re prepared.

Final Thoughts and Advice for Broadcasters

The pace of change in broadcasting is only accelerating. Listeners expect more personalization, more interactivity, and more reliability than ever before. With our new IP-based infrastructure, we are well positioned to meet and exceed those expectations. We are already exploring new possibilities, from interactive features to smarter automation and deeper integration with online platforms.

Reflecting on the journey, several key lessons stand out:

There is never a perfect moment to overhaul your infrastructure. Waiting too long only increases the risk of being forced into a rushed, reactive upgrade. By acting proactively, we gave ourselves the time and space to do things right, minimizing risk and maximizing our chances of success. The importance of choosing true partners cannot be overstated. NETGEAR, connecting:media, Meinberg, and Lawo were not just suppliers, they were collaborators, invested in our success. Their willingness to listen, adapt, and deliver made all the difference. The value of thorough testing cannot be underestimated. Compatibility issues can derail even the best-laid plans, so we tested every module, every stream, and every failover scenario. That diligence paid off with a flawless launch and ongoing operational stability. Going all-in on IP, rather than maintaining a hybrid system, proved to be the right choice. It gave us a clean slate and a future-proof foundation, free from the constraints and complexities of legacy technology.

If I could offer one piece of advice to other broadcasters considering a similar move, it would be this: Don’t be afraid to go all-in. Find partners who understand your needs, plan meticulously, and test relentlessly. The rewards in efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind are well worth the effort.

At kronehit, we are proud of what we have achieved. But more than that, we are excited for what comes next. The foundation we have built gives us the agility to experiment, adapt, and lead. The future of radio is IP-based, and thanks to the choices we made, we are ready to shape it.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from NETGEAR. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles