Jan Ozer Launches Streaming Monetization 101 Course with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

Streaming industry expert and educator Jan Ozer has released a new online course titled Streaming Monetization 101, developed in partnership with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA). The course is now available through SVTA University for $399.

Streaming Monetization 101 is a seven-hour, 50+ lesson course designed to help new employees across streaming platforms and vendors quickly build the foundational knowledge they need to contribute. It covers the business models, technologies, and execution strategies behind monetization in SVOD, AVOD, FAST, vMVPD, and hybrid services.

“New hires are often expected to contribute right away, but the streaming industry is complex and highly siloed,” said Ozer. “This course closes the onboarding gap by delivering clear, structured training on the business, technical, and regulatory forces that shape streaming today.”

Built for product managers, marketers, ad ops teams, content programmers, partner managers, and others in business-facing roles, the course helps learners:

Understand how pricing, bundling, and personalization drive subscriber growth

Grasp how business models shape content strategy and platform execution

Navigate core ad tech concepts, including programmatic, server-side ad insertion, and privacy frameworks

Learn how infrastructure and delivery impact both user experience and revenue

The course provides a comprehensive industry perspective, complete with examples from platforms like Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video, as well as smaller publishers. It’s designed to build fluency across departments and help teams collaborate more effectively from day one.

The course is part of SVTA University’s growing library of training resources. “SVTA is the right home for this,” said Ozer. “They work with the professionals this course is designed for, and they ensure that the training aligns with how the industry really works.”

Ozer, best known for his encoding expertise and in-depth reporting at Streaming Media, brings the same focus on accuracy, clarity, and real-world relevance to this course. “My goal wasn’t to create a technical deep dive. It was to give new hires the fluency they need to ask smarter questions and make faster, more informed decisions.”

Streaming Monetization 101 is available now through SVTA University at svta.org/university for $399.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.