G2A.COM Launches Watch and Save Campaign to Support Emerging Twitch Streamers

G2A.COM, the world’s largest marketplace for digital entertainment, announced this month the launch of its “Watch and Save” campaign in partnership with Instreamly. The initiative introduces a new way for Twitch viewers to earn discounts on digital games and software by watching participating streamers, while also providing exposure and support to hundreds of micro creators.

The “Watch and Save” campaign is designed to reward viewer engagement with time-based discount codes. Viewers who watch participating Twitch streamers can unlock discount codes in three tiers—5%, 10%, and 15%—based on their total watch time. These codes can then be redeemed on G2A.COM for a wide range of offers including games, DLCs, software, and mystery items.

The campaign also aims to empower small streamers by driving traffic to their channels and providing them with promotional tools, streaming tips, and exclusive codes. So far, the campaign has had two successful editions, each averaging between 150–200 microinfluencers participating. It has primarily been active in the U.S. market—G2A’s largest—where it continues to deliver strong performance. Approximately 500 streamers are expected to participate, with support and coordination provided through the Instreamly Discord community. Given the ongoing nature of the initiative and its ability to reach a broad user base, G2A.COM is highly satisfied with the results to date and plans to replicate this model across European markets in the near future.

“This campaign is about more than just discounts. It’s about building a stronger connection between gamers and creators,” said Mona Kinal, G2A.COM’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to support micro-streamers while giving viewers a fun, rewarding way to engage with the content they love.”

The campaign will run from July through December 2025. Viewers can participate by visiting the official landing page at www.g2a.com/watch-and-save, where they can log in with their Twitch account, track their watch time, and access their earned discount codes.

For more information, please visit https://www.g2a.co/

About G2A.COM:

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

