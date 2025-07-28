Zeam Celebrates Birthday of The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia with Special Three-Hour Live Streamed Shoppable Event on August 1 in Partnership with Retroactv.com

Zeam Media, the driving force behind the industry’s leading live OTT solutions and the innovative hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam, today announced it will live stream a special event on August 1 at 7 pm ET in collaboration with Retroactv.com in celebration of the birthday and legacy of the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia.

The live, three-hour event from The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ, airing on Zeam, will feature live music from the popular Grateful Dead tribute band Rainbow Full of Sound, interviews with special guests sharing stories about Jerry’s life and legacy, and a first look at a collection of fine art prints and apparel, officially licensed and available through Retroactv.com. A portion of all sales will go to charity partner TeachRock, which provides free, standards-aligned resources to help teachers, students, and families succeed. Retroactv.com will also live stream the celebration in coordination with Zeam. You can read more about the in-person event here.

Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam, said, “If you consider yourself a Deadhead and are anywhere close to Asbury Park, NJ, this event is the place to be. But if you’re not, we’re proud to still provide you the chance to celebrate the life and impact of Jerry Garcia from anywhere in the country. Partnering with Retroactv.com to live stream this event is just the latest example of how Zeam is bringing local culture and entertainment to a national audience.”

The Jerry Garcia celebration comes to Zeam as another live event on the platform is generating buzz. Beginning July 29 through August 2, Zeam is also home to the multi-day, 24/7 live-streamed comedy special, Destination Comedy Starring Mike Young and Bret Ernst. In this groundbreaking production, comedians Mike Young and Bret Ernst embark on a road trip through Mike’s home state of Michigan, inviting fans to join them as they explore landmarks that are both quirky and majestic, as well as popular eateries, pubs, and more, infusing each day with their signature comedy. The journey will also feature a comedy show headlined by Mike Young and Bret Ernst at the Park Theater in Holland, Michigan.

Zeam is a streaming service focused on bringing hyperlocal content to a national audience. They currently partner with local broadcasters across the country to bring their content to streaming, as well as locally-based content creators. Their Times Square Studio has served as the home for must-watch New York-style entertainment and culture, including Stand Up NY, Pineapple Improv, and Laughing Boy Live, a program featuring interviews with and performances by top Broadway talent. John Stamos is Chief Innovation Officer of Zeam. Zeam was founded by CEO Jack Perry in 2024 and Zeam Media was founded in 2009.

About Zeam Media

Founded by Jack Perry, Zeam Media forges unprecedented connection in the new media landscape for broadcasters, advertisers, creators and viewers. Its OTT platform Zeam currently reaches the U.S. population across over 169 DMAs and features hundreds of over-the-air channels available for streaming. Zeam Media supports more local streaming than any other media company, and powers live for the industry’s most successful OTT solutions, including live for Paramount+, Hulu, fuboTV, the NFL, Amazon, Roku and AppleTV, plus hundreds of other apps and websites.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.