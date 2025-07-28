Live Sports Aren’t Just for Legacy Brands Anymore

When you look back four or five years ago, only the biggest brands in the world had access to premium live sports advertising through streaming platforms. Publishers held their inventory close to their chests, leaving small to mid-size businesses and mid-market agencies on the sidelines.

Now, thanks to shifting consumer viewing habits, increased inventory options, and advancements in ad technology, streaming services and programmatic advertising solutions are helping to democratize the playing field, providing access to premium live sports advertising that was previously out of reach for many brands.

Last year, NBCUniversal made Olympics inventory on Peacock biddable for the very first time, and earlier this year, advertisers could score ad spots for Tubi’s Super Bowl LIX live stream—both of which broke viewership records.

But it’s not only major tentpole events that are commanding attention and ad dollars. With 114.1 million people in the US expected to stream live sports this year and connected TV platforms providing access to everything from Premier League matches to the MLB playoffs through programmatic partnerships, it’s never been easier for brands of all sizes to reach highly engaged audiences through live sports.

Here’s why it’s a game-changer for brands looking to show up on game day, no matter the size of their budget.

All Eyes on the Action

There’s a level of viewer engagement with sports streaming that on-demand simply can’t match.

Unlike on-demand shows that can be paused or skipped, live sports demand real-time attention. The stakes are high, the emotions are real, and the audiences are locked in—often for hours at a time.

That’s because live sports aren’t your average TV show but unique cultural moments where anything can happen.

As a result, sports viewers are more likely to tune in frequently and stay engaged than other types of content (a 2024 study found that 48% of viewers watch more than five hours of sports per week, and one-third watch almost every match their favorite team plays).

Brands of all sizes can capitalize on this engagement not just by advertising during tentpole events or playoffs, but throughout an entire season, regularly connecting with dedicated sports fans at a fraction of the cost.

And, because sports are inherently social, many viewers end up watching games together. Whether it’s families gathered around the big screen or friends streaming a game from a living room or bar, co-viewing boosts reach per impression, giving advertisers even more value for each ad served.

On Target, Every Time

Super Bowl ads command eye-watering sums for one simple reason: they capture attention on a massive scale.

But not every brand needs to go that big. For some, being selective with their media buys can still allow advertisers to reach their ideal customers at a scale they desire without breaking the bank.

Fragmentation is often seen as a bad word in advertising, but it’s an advantage here. Over the past few years, publishers have acquired the rights to once-niche categories, such as women’s sports, motor racing, and college athletics, to meet growing viewer demand. This has provided advertisers with opportunities to target specific audiences with greater precision than previously possible.

But it’s not just the programming that’s evolved.

Thanks to technological advancements, brands no longer need to advertise on a national level to reach their ideal audiences but can target more granularly, leveraging a viewer’s device ID and IP address to target ads based on their specific DMA, zip code, region, or even unique household characteristics to reach the right viewer at the right moment.

In doing so, advertisers—whether it’s a local car dealership, regional grocery chain, or a brand serving a niche but passionate audience—can ensure their budgets go further by targeting ads only to the most relevant buyers.

Connecting Beyond the Broadcast

You never know when a historic, can’t-miss moment—like Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown-winning pass in Super Bowl LVIII—is going to happen. That’s why brands should partner with programmatic platforms that can help them maximize their budgets during the typical four-hour window when most games air live. That way, they’re ready to capture an audience’s attention when it matters most.

But not all of the action happens on the field.

Shoulder content—such as pre-game commentary and post-game recaps—is becoming increasingly valuable for advertisers, allowing them to connect with fans not just during the game, but also before and after the main event.

That, coupled with the ability to seamlessly reach viewers across multiple devices and advertising channels, is empowering advertisers to connect with sports fans wherever they’re watching and consuming content, often at a significantly lower cost than traditional linear buys.

Get in the Game

Live sports streaming isn’t just about big plays and big-name brands anymore.

With programmatic access, precision targeting, and year-round inventory, brands of all sizes can show up on game day and beyond. Whether you’re a household name or a local favourite, the playing field is more level than ever, and the fans are tuned in, engaged, and waiting for you.

Editor's note: This is a contributed article from StackAdapt. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

