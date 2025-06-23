DIY Broadcast: How Underrepresented Sports Are Building Their Own Streaming Stacks

In the ’90s, kabaddi had a short run on Channel 4—but for a while, it cut through. It was strange, intense, and suddenly everyone seemed to know what it was. A kind of pre-internet viral moment, before “going viral” was even a thing.

It proved something: with the right exposure, even the most underrepresented sports can grab attention. The problem is, most never get the chance. Maybe there’s a national final on iPlayer, or a brief Olympic spotlight—but the grassroots, week-in-week-out reality of these sports remains unseen.

That’s changing. With automated cameras, cloud production platforms, and AI-driven tools now capable of delivering the full suite of broadcast workflows—from live switching and graphics to clipping, highlights, and distribution—sports that once had no way to show themselves are building their own streaming stacks. They’re not waiting to be picked up. They’re going live—and taking control.

Built from Necessity, Not Luxury

These organisations didn’t set out to reinvent broadcasting—they just needed something that worked. No OB trucks. No multi-camera galleries. No broadcast engineers. What they’ve ended up with is a completely different kind of production stack: lean, modular, and shaped entirely by the realities of underrepresented sport.

It starts with automated cameras—systems like Pixellot, Veo, or Spiideo that can follow the action without an operator. Others use smartphones, GoPros, or basic camcorders. For clubs already filming matches for coaching or social clips, this isn’t a leap—it’s just plugging into a smarter workflow.

Cloud-based platforms now handle the entire production suite. And we’re not just talking about switching between cameras. AI tools can now manage vision and sound mixing, generate real-time captions and subtitles, insert replays, and even provide automated commentary. Features that once needed a truck full of crew are now available in a browser.

A great example of how this could scale is the Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens, the world’s largest school rugby tournament. They’ve been streaming showcase matches on YouTube for years, using multi-camera setups and commentary on the top pitches. But the majority of the 1,100+ matches still go uncovered. With a fully automated, cloud-based workflow, they could scale from 2 streams to 20—delivering a professional-quality experience across every pitch without multiplying crew or cost.

Distribution is flexible: YouTube, Facebook Live, direct-to-fan apps, or club-owned OTT platforms. Monetization comes through memberships, match access bundles, QR-code donations, or sponsor overlays—not a broadcast rights deal, but still valuable.

Most importantly, this can all be run by one or two people: a club secretary. a coach, a parent. Once the system is in place, it’s repeatable, scalable, and ready every weekend — no satellite truck required.

More Than Content — It’s Community

What sets these efforts apart isn’t just the tech—it’s the intent. This isn’t about replicating what broadcasters do. It’s about creating something that feels authentic to the sport, the people, and the communities around them.

For many clubs and organizers, streaming has become a way to stay connected with fans—not just during finals or big fixtures, but week in, week out. It means parents, alumni, friends, and former players can tune in from anywhere. It turns passive viewers into active supporters.

These audiences might be small, but they’re deeply loyal. They share clips, donate to the club, buy a match pass, tag friends in the highlights. They’re not just watching—they’re participating.

Crucially, the clubs own the audience relationship. They control the data, the message, and the brand. That opens the door to community-led sponsorship, targeted messaging, or experimental formats that broadcasters would never approve.

This isn’t just about visibility. It’s about belonging. And for many of these sports, that’s the real win.

No Going Back

Once you've built your own broadcast and seen what it unlocks—the reach, the control, the connection—it's hard to imagine giving it up. For many of these organisations, taking ownership of their production has reshaped how they think about their sport, their fans, and their future.

Even if a broadcaster were to come calling now, the terms would be different. These clubs have evidence. They’ve built audiences, created new revenue streams, and proven they can deliver a high-quality product on their own. They've gone from hoping for airtime to owning the platform.

This isn’t a temporary workaround—it’s a mindset shift. The tools will keep getting better. The automation will keep getting smarter. And what started out of necessity is now setting the pace.

Because sometimes the most powerful coverage isn’t for millions; it’s for the people who care the most.

Footnote: For anyone missing Premier League football this summer, try this: https://www.livekabaddi.com. You’re welcome.

