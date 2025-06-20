JustWatch Reveals Streaming Trends for LGBTQ+ Content in the UK During Pride Month

As Pride Month celebrations sweep across the UK, JustWatch – the world’s largest streaming guide – has unveiled an annual analysis spotlighting the best streaming platforms for LGBTQ+ films and TV shows in the UK. This year’s analysis showcases which services offer the richest selection of queer content, reveals the most-watched LGBTQ+ titles of the year, and examines how queer film and TV production has evolved over time.

Based on JustWatch’s robust dataset of nearly 1,100 films and TV series currently available for streaming in the UK with queer protagonists and narratives, this report answers some key questions for streaming fans and diversity advocates alike:

Which Streaming Platforms Lead in LGBTQ+ Content?

In the UK, Rakuten TV is at the forefront, offering the most extensive catalogue of LGBTQ+ content with 21.6% coverage. It’s followed closely by Prime Video (20.5%), BFI Player (20.3%), and rounded out by Netflix (14.0%) and Dekkoo (11.6%).

JustWatch analysed user interactions to determine which titles have dominated audience attention in the last year:

Key Highlights from the 2025 Report:

Rakuten TV leads the pack with the highest share of LGBTQ+ titles, offering 21.6% of the curated catalogue currently available to stream in the UK. It’s closely followed by Prime Video and BFI Player, both offering strong representation

Netflix ranks fifth , currently hosting 14% of all available LGBTQ+ content—demonstrating room to grow compared to its competitors in the UK market.

Most-watched LGBTQ+ movies this year include Anatomy of a Fall (Netflix/Sky Go), All of Us Strangers (Disney+), and Saltburn (Prime Video).

TV favourites like Baby Reindeer, Doctor Who, and The Acolyte are winning UK audiences over with bold, inclusive storytelling.

This month’s most popular LGBTQ+ titles : Booksmart and Doctor Who, both streaming on BBC iPlayer.

What’s Next? Upcoming International LGBTQ+ Film Festivals:

If you’re eager to discover bold new voices and rising talent in queer cinema, JustWatch suggests checking out the Shout LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Manchester (August 15–21). This vibrant celebration brings together boundary-pushing films and fresh perspectives you won’t want to miss.

