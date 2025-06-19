Stream It in IMAX Enhanced: A Gamechanger for Live Sports Streaming

In a streaming era defined by convenience and choice, only one name continues to command immediate recognition as the pinnacle of visual and audio excellence: IMAX. Long synonymous with the most immersive cinematic experiences on the planet, IMAX is now turning its attention to one of the most demanding, yet lucrative frontiers in digital content — live sports and events. The company's latest initiative, Stream it in IMAX Enhanced, isn’t just another quality upgrade. It’s a unique brand and technology program built to elevate the live streaming fan experience, and open new revenue streams for rights holders and leagues.

Live sports have historically lagged behind on-demand content in terms of picture quality. Although 4K HDR televisions are increasingly common in households, live broadcasts often fail to take full advantage of this hardware. Fans notice, and so do content owners looking for a way to monetize the full potential of their product. IMAX has an answer.

With the ‘Stream it in IMAX Enhanced’ program, IMAX is bringing its world-renowned brand, expertise, cutting-edge VisionScience™ technology, and proprietary digital source enhancement workflows to live-streamed sports and events. The results are immediate and measurable: stunning picture quality, seamless integration with existing production pipelines, and most critically, a premium product that sports leagues and streamers can sell at a higher tier or surround with higher-value sponsorships.

Technology That Delivers — and Pays Off

IMAX Enhanced already powers premium experiences on platforms like Disney+, where audiences actively seek out content that bears the IMAX name. Now, the same standard of excellence is being applied to live programming, using IMAX's real-time video and audio tools to enhance source feeds on the fly.

At the core is IMAX VisionScience, a suite of technologies developed around human visual perception that measures and enhances live content in real time. IMAX digital media enhancement, based on decades of remastering knowledge for theatrical releases, is engineered to make the action look and feel more lifelike, dynamically adjusting contrast, color, and clarity in real-time as live streams unfold. Whether it’s a championship game, a music festival, or a global event like the recent Summer games in Paris, IMAX Enhanced ensures that fans experience the moment with cinematic depth and detail, even from their living rooms.

And the business implications are just as compelling. IMAX Enhanced is cloud-ready, scalable, and integrates with partners like AWS, allowing for immediate deployment. That means leagues, and rights-holding broadcasters, and streamers can pilot and scale quickly, all while leveraging the IMAX brand to signal premium value, and that it’s worth watching on their platform, to consumers.

The Fan as a Revenue Driver

This initiative goes beyond technical innovation by monetizing fandom. Passionate sports fans already pay more for premium experiences like better seats or exclusive content, and now they can enjoy that same premium quality at home. Research by NRG in Q1 2025 shows IMAX Enhanced is highly associated with premium value, boosting willingness to upgrade or subscribe to streaming services. It leads in picture and sound quality, with up to 80% of men under 35 willing to pay extra for IMAX Enhanced content. About 76% reported increased subscription loyalty, and 55% would consider new subscriptions for IMAX Enhanced.

In a challenging streaming market, IMAX Enhanced offers a unique edge. Streamers can increase ARPU with premium tiers, sponsors benefit from improved viewer engagement, and rights holders can offer elevated, branded content to drive digital exclusivity.

From Pilot to Playbook

Early pilot programs are already underway with major leagues and event partners. These tests promise a strong lift in viewer metrics and brand perception. And because the technology is flexible and turnkey, activation is fast: pick a live feed, let IMAX process and enhance the stream, and launch to market. It’s that simple, and that powerful.

Notably, the rollout coincides with growing expectations among fans. In a world where blockbuster films stream in 4K HDR with spatial audio, it’s no longer acceptable for the biggest moments in live sports to arrive on screen in anything less than pristine quality. IMAX Enhanced closes that gap, finally bringing live events up to the level that modern displays and modern audiences demand.

The Brand That Moves the Needle

IMAX is a brand with built-in equity, trust, and aspirational value. Over decades, IMAX has cultivated an identity as the ultimate way to experience entertainment. Now, it’s using that same brand power to drive awareness and adoption in live streaming.

This is what makes the ‘Stream it in IMAX Enhanced’ program a unique proposition. It’s not just a better stream—it’s a signal to the audience that what they’re watching is worth their time, attention, and money. It’s the kind of value creation that’s hard to fake and impossible to replicate without decades of delivering on that promise.

A Better Experience, A Smarter Business

As the race for streaming profitability intensifies, simply doing more of the same won’t cut it. Platforms need differentiators. Rights holders need leverage. Fans need a reason to care. ‘Stream it in IMAX Enhanced’ is the rare innovation that answers all three.

By combining technical expertise, a globally trusted brand, and a frictionless deployment model, ‘Stream it in IMAX Enhanced’ is poised to redefine what premium live streaming looks like and what it’s worth.

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Boosting Streaming Profitability with IMAX StreamSmart Streaming organizations must be able to accurately measure and swiftly assess the impact of workflow changes to validate their effectiveness. Therefore, they must have access to the right metrics that can reliably predict viewer perceptions of quality for achieving bitrate savings without compromising the viewing experience. Fireside Chat: IMAX's Vikram Arumilli and ESHAP's Evan Shapiro Talk Optimizing Streaming Content Delivery and User Experiences In this fireside chat at Streaming Media Connect 2024, Media Universe Cartographer Evan Shapiro, spoke with IMAX SVP and GM Vikram Arumilli about IMAX's transition from a traditionally consumer-facing brand known for high-end cinematic experiences to a brand that also focuses on in-home and on-device entertainment.

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned