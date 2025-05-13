Fubo Brings Live European League of Football to Fubo Sports Fast Network With Multi-Year Agreement

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and European League of Football (ELF) announced today a multi-year agreement for distribution on Fubo Sports, Fubo’s FAST channel, available on streaming and over-the-air (OTA).

Beginning with the 2025 season on May 17, Fubo Sports will stream one live ELF game each Sunday from iconic European venues, plus five playoff games. Additional ELF content will be available on-demand to Fubo subscribers including game highlights, weekly shoulder programming and ELF’s top 10 greatest all-time games.

European League of Football is one of the most predominant football leagues outside of the U.S., with 16 franchises from 9 European nations and athletes representing 45 countries. Distribution on Fubo Sports enables ELF to reach greater North American audiences across all major FAST platforms and OTA stations in more than 100 U.S. markets.

“Fans are increasingly turning to ad-supported platforms to watch sports, from well-known leagues to emerging properties,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo. “In partnering with European League of Football, Fubo Sports audiences can watch the classic game of American football with an exciting twist live each week. We can’t wait to bring the action to U.S. fans all season long.”

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in North America together with our new partner Fubo Sports. This is the next big step to increase awareness and distribution for the European League of Football,” said Zeljko Karajica, CEO of the ELF.

Stream European League of Football on Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo’s subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks.

About Fubo Sports

Launched in 2019 and female-founded, Fubo Sports is the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) network featuring thrilling live sports, topical shows and award-winning documentaries. Fubo Sports, owned and operated by live TV streaming platform Fubo (NYSE: FUBO), streams 900 hours of live content each year. Programming includes partner content from both breakout and niche leagues such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC),The Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour, among others.

Stream for free on Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo’s subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks. To watch even more programming, follow Fubo Sports on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

About European League of Football

The European League of Football is entering its fifth season. 16 teams from nine nations will be competing: Defending champion Rhein Fire, Berlin Thunder, Hamburg Sea Devils, Munich Ravens, Stuttgart Surge, Frankfurt Galaxy, Cologne Centurios (all Germany), Vienna Vikings, Raiders Tirol (both Austria), Fehérvár Enthroners (Hungary), Panthers Wroclaw (Poland), Prague Lions (Czech Republic), Helvetic Mercenaries (Switzerland), Madrid Bravos (Spain), Paris Musketeers (France) and newcomer Nordic Storm (Denmark).

The Championship Game 2025 will take place on September 7 in Stuttgart’s MHP Arena.

