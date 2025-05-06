Samsung Ads Reveals Interactive Ad Formats, the Samsung Television Network, and Full-Funnel Performance Solutions at NewFronts 2025

At IAB NewFronts 2025, Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, is calling on brands to go beyond the status quo and unlock the full performance potential of connected TV (CTV).

Kicking off the suite of announcements at NewFronts is the debut of STN, the Samsung Television Network, the broad-FAST channel of the future available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, the #1 FAST app on Samsung Smart TVs. Offering an extensive slate of live sports, music, movies, and late-night programming, which will give brands unique opportunities to tap into the full power of the Samsung TV ecosystem at an unrivaled scale. Additionally, Samsung Ads is also unveiling a bold lineup of interactive and innovative, data-driven solutions including Optimal Reach, GameBreaks, Performance Conversion, and Data+, further transforming TV from a mass-reach channel into a powerful, performance-driven service built to achieve a multitude of advertiser KPIs.

At the nexus of hardware, software, and advertising, Samsung Ads is transforming how brands connect with consumers across every screen. As the world’s #1 Smart TV brand for 19 years running with an unmatched ecosystem that spans across mobile and the entire connected home, over one billion consumers trust Samsung to power the moments that matter most. From interactive experiences to custom content, Samsung Ads turns attention into action and connects brands with audiences in the most meaningful and measurable ways.

“It’s no longer enough for marketers to justify the status quo—they need breakthrough performance, and that’s exactly what Samsung Ads is built to deliver,” said Michael Scott, Vice President & Head of Ad Sales & Operations at Samsung Ads. “This year, we’re empowering our partners to go beyond the limits of traditional CTV with next-gen innovation, strategic partnerships, and tools that turn attention into action and media into measurable impact.”

Samsung TV Plus Introduces Samsung Television Network; Doubles Down on Top Content Creators and Exclusive Partnerships

Announced today, Samsung Television Network (STN) is a broad-FAST channel that brings viewers a curated selection of Samsung TV Plus’ most in-demand programming and A-list talent—from the Legends of Late Night David Letterman and Conan O’Brien to Emmy-winning series like Killing Eve—along with live sports and must-see events. Samsung Television Network will also serve as the live exclusive home for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour. Advertisers can tap into the full power of Samsung’s TV ecosystem, elevating their brands around the network’s premier programming with touchpoints spanning the Samsung home screen, Samsung TV Plus UI, and interactive ads within commercial breaks.

“As the #1 streaming service on Samsung TVs, we’re not just following viewer trends—we’re shaping them,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “Through deep insights and personalized curation, we’re delivering the content audiences love in an unbeatable format. We’re rewriting the rules of streaming and teaming up with A-list talent to bring exclusive entertainment to the biggest screen in the home. This strategy has fueled more than 30% viewership growth this year, and with our newly announced partnerships, we’re positioning Samsung TV Plus for even greater momentum and market leadership in the year ahead.”

Premium Programming and Exclusive Experiences

Samsung TV Plus is experiencing a banner year for growth, surpassing 88 million monthly active users, and now offers an industry-leading lineup of nearly 700 channels in addition to its extensive on-demand library. With 92% of first-time viewers continuing to watch beyond the three-month mark—Samsung TV Plus outperforms the competition when it comes to viewer value and stickiness.

Samsung TV Plus is a go-to partner for the biggest talent in the business—and to prove it, the ‘Legend of Late Night’ himself, David Letterman, joined Samsung on-stage during its NewFront presentation to discuss his award-winning, exclusive Samsung TV Plus channel, Letterman TV.

Samsung TV Plus announced it is expanding its live event lineup with the Living the Dream Tour, offering fans exclusive access to the Jonas Brothers’ tour kicking off at MET LIFE Stadium on August 10th. Viewers can experience exhilarating performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and their favorite songs performed live—all from the biggest screen in the home.

In another first, Samsung TV Plus is partnering with the global leader in podcasts, Spotify, to deliver a dedicated channel from ‘The Ringer,’ which is home to some of the most popular podcasts and most recognizable talent in sports and pop culture, exclusively to Samsung TV Plus. The channel will feature a curated lineup of video podcast episodes where fans can enjoy the best of their favorite shows such as Book of Basketball 2.0 with Bill Simmons, The Rewatchables, Higher Learning, and The Ringer-Verse, all in one place in a lean-back TV experience on the biggest screen in the house.

Building on this momentum, the service unveiled its commitment to bringing standout creators to audiences nationwide, announcing new partnerships with some of the country’s top talent—including former NASA engineer turned mega-creator Mark Rober, whose STEM programming inspires and excites tens of millions of viewers across all ages along with top content creator Dhar Mann whose uplifting and inspiring family-friendly dramas tackle universal human truths.

Additional content arriving on Samsung TV Plus:

A-list Top Content Creators Take Center Stage

Samsung TV Plus’s exclusive partnerships with Creators will feature new channels from top talent. Joining the service are Michelle Khare, Smosh, The Try Guys, Epic Gardening, The Sorry Girls, and Donut Media—bringing fan-favorite content that taps into passions from comedy, DIY, gardening, cars, and sustainability.

VIP Access to the Biggest Moments

Billboard: Launching this summer, through a new and exclusive partnership with Billboard, Samsung TV Plus is bringing the iconic brand to FAST. This new network will give fans VIP red carpet access to over 25 of the industry’s most iconic events, including live red carpets and coverage of tentpole cultural events, such as the Golden Globes and the Billboard Music Awards. Samsung TV Plus will also be the co-exclusive home for Billboard News, premiering new episodes weekly.

Free Sports Streaming Just Got Even Bigger

Samsung TV Plus now has one of the largest FAST sports offerings with over 50 channels and gives fans access to live local and national games from major and minor leagues with unparalleled sports coverage. New sports channels include Bally Sports Live with exclusive Minor League Baseball games and in-season NHL games from the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars with Victory+.

From the Stage to Your Screen

SMTOWN 2025: Samsung TV Plus is partnering with SM Entertainment to launch a dedicated SMTOWN channel, expanding its commitment to delivering the best-in-class K-Content to fans worldwide. The new channel will kick off with SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in L.A.—a star-studded 30th anniversary concert streaming live from Los Angeles on May 11, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Maximizing Engagement on the #1 Streaming Service on Samsung TVs

Bridging together Samsung’s expertise across content, consumer engagement, and product innovation, the company introduced Samsung Ads Content Studio—a new opportunity for brands to drive interactivity on Samsung TV Plus like never before. Available to select partners starting today, Content Studio provides a streamlined, end-to-end solution that enables advertisers to craft engaging branded and dynamic content for amplification across the Samsung ecosystem.

Samsung Ads Reinvents How Consumers Experience TV to Generate Results for Brands Across the Funnel – From Awareness to Consideration to Conversion

Complementing the new offerings on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Ads unveiled an array of cutting-edge advertising solutions that evolve the TV from an entertainment vehicle into a comprehensive, outcomes-driven service. For advertisers leveraging Samsung Ads’ unparalleled TV and mobile data ecosystem—the largest in the world—and innovative technology, driving full-funnel ROI has never been more seamless.

From Passive Viewing to Active Participation – Interactive Solutions That Drive Engagement

Samsung Ads is disrupting the shoppable TV game with next-generation interactive experiences through ShoppingBreaks, launching later this year. This sophisticated ad format will shorten the path to purchase, enabling consumers to buy directly from their TVs. ShoppingBreaks will serve creator-hosted, short-form content within Samsung TV Plus ad breaks with a clear call to action.

ShoppingBreaks is one of many interactive solutions Samsung is investing in, including GameBreaks—a portfolio of interactive mini-games like The Six that turn traditional ad breaks into remarkable moments, and boost brand recall by 1.5x over standard video ads. In 2025, Samsung has plans to add eight new games to the GameBreaks franchise, providing brands with even more interactive opportunities to connect with consumers.

Smarter Signals: Unlocking Performance Through Proprietary Data

Samsung Ads is also putting the power of its unrivaled data to work to help businesses level up their media campaigns and solve their biggest challenges.

Data+: Pushing the boundaries of performance advertising, Samsung Ads is now making more TV data available to clients in an aggregated and privacy-compliant manner via secure environments. Through partnerships with leading data clean rooms to enable privacy law-compliant data matching—including Snowflake, LiveRamp (Habu Clean Room), and Infosum—the Data+ offering allows advertisers to deduplicate reach across linear and CTV viewing, run audience overlap analyses of data against Samsung’s TV Universe to more accurately determine scale, and enhance the ability to understand consumer behavior after campaign exposure.

Samsung Audience Collectives: Powered by AI and Samsung’s first-party TV and mobile data, Audience Collectives delivers more than 600 segments for brands to better reach their most critical audiences, from Travelers to Audiobook Enthusiasts and everything in between.

Measurably Driving Consumers Through the Full Marketing Funnel

Samsung Ads’ new suite of full-funnel solutions enables brand partners to solve their biggest challenge: reaching more consumers, more accurately across today’s fragmented ecosystem.

At the forefront is Optimal Reach—an industry-leading solution that identifies duplicated audiences and uncovers previously unexposed viewers across both linear and AVOD. With this market-leading solution, Samsung Ads enables advertisers to extend reach, reduce waste, and activate with greater precision.

Also available to marketers now is Creative Canvas, Samsung Ads’ new turnkey solution for building action-driven, interactive ad experiences, which turns existing video assets into dynamic high-impact creative. With formats like QR-enabled ads and vertical video, Creative Canvas makes it easier than ever for brands to drive discovery, boost ROI, and connect with consumers on the biggest screen in the home.

Combined with a powerful portfolio of performance-focused ad solutions, brands can now measurably engage consumers at every step of their journey—from reach to consideration to conversion. Through Samsung Ads’ pioneering suite of performance solutions, designed to deliver measurable outcomes across TV, mobile, and web, Samsung Ads is setting a new standard for full-funnel effectiveness, from first impression to final conversion.

“We’re not just redefining what advertising can do, we’re reengineering the entire relationship between content, data, and commerce,” said Travis Howe, Global Head of New Product Solutions, Samsung Ads. “Samsung Ads is creating a world where media doesn’t just reach audiences—it moves them. From interactivity to full-funnel performance, we’re turning the screen into a truly intelligent, action-driven service.”

For more information on Samsung Ads and the services available on Samsung Smart TVs, please visit www.samsung.com/us/business/samsungads/

