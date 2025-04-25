SoFast and Deepdub Announce First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Enable FAST Channels in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and More

SoFast, a leading FAST TV tech partner and global distributor of FAST and Pay-TV channels, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Deepdub, a leader in Hollywood-grade AI-powered dubbing and localization.

Effective immediately, SoFast will offer all its clients the ability to launch multilingual FAST channels from English-language content, supported by Deepdub’s AI voice solutions for studio-quality localization. Customers will have access to new markets, capitalizing on new capabilities such as broadcast-ready dubbing and automated subtitling for in-demand languages such as Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and more.

“This is a revolution for the FAST TV industry,” says Yanai Arfi, Founder & CEO of SoFast. “We’re not just creating channels anymore — we’re removing the language barrier entirely. For content owners seeking to monetize their assets worldwide, this changes everything.”

Deepdub's enterprise-grade AI Audio API overcomes the traditional barriers of content creation and localization with fast, nuanced, and scalable audio solutions with Hollywood-quality, industry-vetted voices. Powered by Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology and advanced customization capabilities that include accent control and voice cloning, creators and channels can efficiently deliver emotionally resonant voices to audiences across the globe. SoFast customers will now have access to industry-vetted voices with full rights already secured as well as GDPR-compliant workflows, allowing them to globalize without concerns of local legislation.

This first-of-its-kind integration will be offered free of charge to all new publishers launching their FAST channels with SoFast, enabling them to instantly access new markets with localized content and increase monetization opportunities across the globe. Whether it’s drama, documentaries, or children’s shows, content creators and owners can now launch once and broadcast globally with Hollywood-level native-language experience for viewers on any continent.

“For creators and channels aiming to scale globally, localization has always been a bottleneck, and with global content distribution accelerating, studios and distributors need localization solutions that match enterprise standards — fast, scalable, and secure,” said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. “Our partnership with SoFast enables broadcasters to meet global demand with fully localized channels without compromising on quality, compliance, or the speed to market that is key to capturing new audiences.”

About SoFast

SoFast is a leading FAST TV technology provider and global channel distributor, connecting platforms with the world's richest content catalog. With integrations across 220+ streaming platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Xiaomi, the company enables seamless FAST channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Its turnkey solution powers over 800 FAST channels, 500 premium channels, 160 interactive TV games, 100,000 VOD titles, and live sports channels via white-label services.

To learn more, visit SoFast.tv or follow us on LinkedIn.

