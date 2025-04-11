Why CTV Is a Bright Spot for Sports Advertising

If the past six months have shown us anything, it’s that streaming isn’t just a major player in sports—it’s rewriting the playbook. Netflix broadcast NFL Christmas games for the first time, Amazon retained Thursday Night Football, and the NBA inked an unprecedented 11-year media rights agreement with streaming giants Disney and ESPN+, NBC and Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, leaving behind its long-standing linear partner TNT. The message is clear: Connected TV (CTV) is no longer just an alternative for sports viewing—it’s becoming the primary stage.

As traditional cable viewership continues its steady decline, CTV is reshaping the sports ecosystem with interactive, cost-effective, and highly engaging experiences that align with modern consumer behavior. And the numbers back it up: the global online live video sports streaming market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.64%, reaching $133.98 billion by 2031.

For marketers, that means an expanding, data-rich opportunity to reach fans in ways that were previously impossible. Here’s why CTV is a bright spot for sports—and for advertisers looking to win the next generation of viewers.

1. FAST channels are the next frontier in sports broadcasting

The next big shift? More FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels dedicated to sports. As subscription fatigue sets in, sports organizations are turning to FAST to offer free, ad-supported access to live games, highlights, and sports talk shows.

We’re seeing this play out across multiple fields:

Major leagues have launched their own FAST channels—MLB, NHL, and NASCAR have already rolled out free streaming options to attract younger, ad-supported audiences.

Curated sports content hubs—platforms like Samsung TV Plus have dedicated sports channels, giving fans a centralized place to watch their favorite sports without a paywall.

Tubi made headlines with its recent free streaming of the Super Bowl—a milestone that highlights how major platforms are leveraging FAST to broaden their reach.

OEMs are increasingly shaping sports distribution and accelerating the growth of FAST services by integrating sports aggregation features that simplify the discovery of live games .

As more audiences turn to streaming for sports, the FAST model is a win-win—fans get free sports content, and advertisers gain access to highly engaged audiences at scale. Additionally, new distribution technology and progress with regional rights allow FAST platforms like Samsung TV Plus to serve fans with free access to live local and national games, highlights and recaps from the major and minor leagues.

2. Interactive media drives major wins for sports advertisers.

Sports advertising has always thrived on fan passion, but CTV takes engagement to an entirely new level. Unlike traditional linear TV, which offers limited interaction, CTV delivers a dynamic, two-way experience that keeps fans immersed and engaged.

From shoppable ads to real-time betting integrations, streaming platforms allow brands to personalize the viewing experience like never before. This shift is largely driven by younger audiences, who expect more than just a passive viewing experience. In fact, 55% of Gen Z sports fans seek real-time stats, interactive features, and second-screen experiences that bring them closer to the action.

Meanwhile, 30% of consumers regularly scan QR codes from TV ads, underscoring a growing intersection between TV and mobile. Interactive experiences aren't just enhancing the viewer experience—they're redefining how brands connect with consumers.

The takeaway is that CTV is redefining sports advertising, transforming passive spectators into active participants—and creating new opportunities for brands to connect with fans in interactive ways that were never possible before.

3. CTV captures evolving sports viewing habits.

The days of fans planning their evenings around a single broadcast are numbered. Today’s sports fans expect flexibility—whether watching live, catching up on highlights, or engaging in post-game analysis. As traditional cable continues to decline, CTV is stepping in as the go-to destination for live sports, offering a more dynamic and personalized viewing experience.

One of the biggest shifts in CTV sports viewing is the demand for customization and control. Features like multi-view technology allow fans to watch multiple games simultaneously, track real-time stats, or toggle between different camera angles. Samsung’s Multi View, for example, enables viewers to split their Smart TV screen to watch live sports while following additional content like fantasy league updates or social media commentary. Unlike linear broadcasts, CTV enables on-demand access to highlights, replays, and sports documentaries, keeping fans engaged well beyond the final whistle.

Meanwhile, as live sports continue their migration to streaming, viewer engagement will only intensify. By 2027, digital live sports viewing in the U.S. is projected to increase by 21%, signaling a major shift in how fans experience their favorite games

For advertisers, this shift creates powerful new touchpoints for consumer engagement, enabling more personalized and impactful brand interactions.

4. Regional, niche and international sports go global.

While major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB traditionally dominated the U.S. sports market, CTV opens doors for niche and international sports to capture broader audiences.

Soccer’s popularity in the U.S. illustrates this shift, exemplified by the record-breaking 2022 FIFA World Cup, watched by over 5 billion people worldwide, making it the most-watched soccer final in history. Streaming services such as Apple TV's MLS Season Pass and NBC's Peacock, are delivering international leagues like the Premier League directly to American households—something traditional cable struggled to achieve. Similarly, women’s sports have seen dramatic revenue growth, surpassing $1 billion for the first time, marking a 300% increase since 2021.

Sports brands are also finding creative new ways to globalize their reach. The Savannah Bananas, originally a regional collegiate baseball team, leveraged CTV and social media to transform into an international sensation with their entertainment-driven "Banana Ball." Fans can stream regional games on TruTV, Fubo and Sling TV among others.

Meanwhile, direct-to-consumer streaming services like the Bally Sports App and FIFA+ continue to build direct relationships with audiences—a trend more sports organizations will likely adopt, removing geographic barriers and connecting global fans directly to niche content.

Overall, the rise of CTV is removing geographical barriers, allowing diverse sports to reach audiences that were previously out of reach.

The future of sports is streaming—and so is the future of sports advertising.

Looking ahead, the era of sports on traditional TV is fading—and CTV is stepping up as the dominant platform. As younger audiences embrace digital-first sports experiences, advertisers have an unmatched opportunity to connect with highly engaged fans who expect interactive, flexible viewing options. The question is: Are advertisers ready to seize this next chapter in sports viewership?

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Samsung Ads. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

