Kiloview Cradle Series RFO2: The Ultimate Unified Media Center

All-in-One Broadcasting Solution

The RF02 offers multi-channel encoding/decoding, recording, routing, and mixing in one platform via freely combined card modules, simplifying workflows and improving efficiency. It minimizes the need for separate systems, delivering a complete broadcasting solution.

Reliable Remote Streaming with 5G/4G Bonding

Featuring 5G/4G bonding technology, paired with Kiloview's P3 and P3 Mini encoders, the RF02 ensures stable, high-quality streaming for challenging remote productions, maintaining a stable connection for uninterrupted streaming.

Go-to AVoIP Solution for Integrated Broadcasting

Designed for professional broadcasting, whether you're building a live broadcast system or a distributed media production setup, the RF02's ability to scale and adapt to a wide range of workflows makes it the ideal choice for broadcasters.

Effortless Integration for Studio and Mobile Production

By reducing cable clutter and streamlining setup, the RF02 enhances production management for both traditional studios and mobile OB vans, boosting efficiency, saving time, and optimizing space.

Customizable Workflows with Third-Party Software

The RF02 supports Kiloview and third-party software integra­ tion via its X86 compute card without an extra PC, allowing broadcasters to tailor workflows and ensure low-latency performance for scalable operations.

Optional Card Modules

FMG400 Media Gateway Card

FN 50 12GSDI Encoding/ Decoding Card

FN 60 4K HDMI Encoding/ Decoding Card



X86 Compute Card

