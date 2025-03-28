The State of the Video Codec Market 2025

As much as we love debating the pros and cons of new codecs like AV1, VVC, and LCEVC, independent premium-content publishers have largely ignored them. Take Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) founding members Meta, YouTube, and Netflix out of the AV1 picture, and you’ll hear crickets. Ditto for VVC; other than VVC pat­ent owners like Kwai, ByteDance, and Tencent, which are streaming VVC for software playback on mobile devices, there are few, if any, VVC-encoded streams out there.

Why is this? With AV1 finalized in 2018 and VVC in 2020, why is there such a long delay between the com­pletion of standards and their actual implementation? The simple answer is that increased efficiency (which all new codecs promise) isn’t enough. Codec adop­tion is driven by business realities: hardware support, market incentives, and clear economic benefits.

HEVC rode the 4K/HDR wave to success, but AV1, VVC, and LCEVC lack an equivalent killer app. With CDNs racing to the bottom on pricing and new royalty pools threatening to increase costs, codec adoption is no longer just about technical merit—it’s about survival. These are the issues I’ll explore in this article.

WHY ADOPT A NEW CODEC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Virtually all streaming producers support H.264 because it offers as close to universal compatibility as possible. It simply plays everywhere. There are two reasons to adopt another codec besides H.264: bandwidth savings or to enter a new market.

Regarding bandwidth savings, I last tested codec efficiency in June 2023, when I produced the num­bers shown in Figure 1. No one will agree with every number, which probably understates AV1’s advantage over HEVC and definitely understates VVC’s advantage over AV1. But you get the point: Advanced codecs can deliver the same quality at lower bandwidths.

Figure 1. Approximate savings delivered by advanced codecs

There are a few realities worth noting about the percentages shown in Figure 1. First, you’ll realize those savings only when streaming to compatible platforms, which will be well short of 100% of the time. Second, you’ll realize those savings only at the top rung of your encoding ladder—which, in fairness, is typically the most widely viewed rung. Howev­er, if you distribute lots of middle-rung content to mobile devices, you’ll be swap­ping a 2Mbps H.264 rung for a 2Mbps AV1 rung. The video should look better, improving the QoE for your viewers, but you’ll see no bandwidth savings.

In addition, as bandwidth costs drop, the savings drop as well. Twenty years ago, when it cost $0.50 to deliver a GB of video, a 50% savings was substantial. Today, BlazingCDN offers low-volume pricing starting at around $0.005/GB, making the bandwidth savings worth 100 times less today.

Beyond reduced savings, most codec proponents ignore the cost side of the equation. Before deploy­ing a new codec, you have significant testing costs; if you have your own encoding pipeline, you have in­tegration and testing costs. After deployment, you have the additional transcoding costs since you typ­ically can’t drop one codec because you’re adopting another. The costs are all additive. You also have ad­ditional storage costs for the transcoded files and de­creased caching efficiency at the edge because you may have to cache multiple versions of the encoded file for full coverage.

It’s easy to look at Figure 1 and ask, “Why not adopt AV1? You’ll save 38% of your bandwidth costs over HEVC and 59% over H.264.” The numbers are not quite that simple.

This isn’t to say that bandwidth savings don’t mat­ter, but the incentive is nowhere near what it used to be. That leaves one other major reason to adopt a new codec: entering a new market.

THE NON-REPEATABLE EXPERIENCE OF HEVC ADOPTION

Regarding new markets, the only relevant one in the last 12 years or so has been 4K/HDR. You need a 10-bit codec for HDR and encoding efficiency for 4K, which is why HEVC quickly supplanted H.264 for the 4K/HDR market. All codecs launched after HEVC also support HDR and efficient 4K delivery, but if you’re already producing HEVC, the incentive to add another HDR-capable format is much less. This is why AV1, LCEVC, and VVC didn’t share the near-instant adoption enjoyed by HEVC.

It’s worth reflecting on that. Looking back, the surge of demand for 4K HDR content, combined with the abil­ity to deliver it via streaming, created a rising tide that quickly floated technology boats like HEVC and Dol­by Vision. Normal consumer upgrade cycles don’t ap­ply when your neighbor/brother-in-law/girlfriend has one of those ultra-cool big-screen TVs with amazing color and contrast. It’s tough to go back and recon­struct the exact timeline, but the HEVC spec was fi­nalized in January 2013, and TVs supporting 4K HDR started appearing in 2015. There were 4K TVs before then, but these appear to have been built for display­ing H.264 content.

The first HEVC patent pool from MPEG LA (now Via LA) didn’t launch until September 2014, while the seismic HEVC Advance launch was in March 2015. By then, the must-have nature of 4K/HDR assured HEVC’s success.

So, if the die was cast for HEVC within 2 years, why has adoption proven so much slower for AV1, VVC, and LCEVC? Only the largest streaming shops like You­Tube, Meta, and Netflix seem to adopt new codecs for bandwidth savings or QoE improvements; most other producers adopt new codecs only to enter new mar­kets. And there have been no new markets.

WHAT ABOUT PUBLISHER SENTIMENT?

Figure 2 shows the codec utilization graph from “The 8th Annual Bitmovin Video Devel­oper Report” (2024–2025) for VOD and live combined. Respondents are from the entire streaming media ecosystem, not just publishers, with bars depicting the number currently supporting the codec and the number that plan to add support within 12 months in red. In previous reports, Bitmovin split the data be­tween live and VOD; this time, it’s combined.

Figure 2. Codec utilization table from “The 8th Annual Bitmovin Video Developer Report”

Some numbers don’t make sense (21% don’t support H.264?), and others are clearly over-optimistic. In “The 7th Annual Bitmovin Video Developer Report” (2023–2024), for VOD encoding, 8% of respondents said they supported AV1, while 32% anticipated support within 12 months. Since AV1 was 13% in the current report, that clearly didn’t happen.

Still, the new report adds some useful sentiment about which codecs are trending upward and which aren’t. Respondents are still bullish on AV1 and be­lieve HEVC still has room to grow. Anticipated sup­port for VVC was about the same as in 2023–2024, while the sentiment for LCEVC dropped from a com­bined 10% for VOD and live in 2023–2024 to 5%.

WHAT’S COMING

That’s the background. Now, I’ll explore the prog­ress of VVC, AV1, and LCEVC. I won’t cover Essential Video Coding (EVC) other than to say it’s made little progress to date, and it’s unlikely that you’ll need it on your radar screen in 2025 or 2026. I won’t spend much time on HEVC or H.264; little has changed there either.

Then, I’ll preview H.267, de­scribe different standards for Video Coding for Ma­chines, and discuss what’s happening in AI codecs. I’ll conclude with a look at the codec IP picture.

UP-AND-COMING CODECS

When it comes to codecs, remember that building an ecosystem is like preparing a garden, which entails fertilizing the soil, planting seeds, and tending to the sprouts. Until something actually grows (for codecs, this means publisher deployments), it’s impossible to know how successful the garden will be and impos­sible to predict when it will bear fruit.

When considering the ecosystem, the most vital component is playback. Publishers shouldn’t consider a new codec until it presents a critical mass of avail­able players to justify the expense and start to realize the bandwidth savings. All of the other codec-related data, like comparative efficiency, inclusion in stan­dards, and the availability of encoders, is just noise. Without question, substantial relevant gaps in play­back availability are the single most crucial factor delaying codec utilization.

By relevant, I mean this: Did the inability to play HEVC in any browser other than Safari until 2022 sig­nificantly delay HEVC’s adoption by premium content producers? Absolutely not; that battle was won and lost in the living room, and as discussed, HEVC was the clear winner before AV1 was even launched.

VVC

While the VVC ecosystem made progress in 2024, the closest we saw to an actual deployment was a technology demo from Globo, a commercial TV net­work in Latin America, which conducted a showcase during the 2024 Paris Olympics that utilized VVC and VVC enhanced with MPEG-5 LCEVC. While not a full-fledged deployment, this demo enabled Globo to demonstrate VVC’s potential in a real-world broadcasting environment, delivering UHD 2160p video at 10Mbps.

Why didn’t we see publisher adoption in 2024? VVC didn’t play anywhere then and largely still doesn’t, al­though there has been some activity of note. In 2024, MediaTek announced the Pentonic 800 SoC with VVC decoding, which the com­pany stated should be in TVs in 2025. The Hantro VC9800D also appeared on the scene, although the an­nouncement date isn’t clear.

Looking at TVs, while Philips shipped several LED TVs using MediaTek chips with VVC playback, none of the articles about those TVs mentioned VVC playback. It’s possible that Philips didn’t enable the feature to save on royalties or other VVC-related costs since, at least in 2024, there was no VVC content to play.

Otherwise, Intel’s Lunar Lake chips for “AI PCs,” released in September 2024, were the first to include VVC decoding capabilities. This is a positive step, but obviously, it will take some time before VVC decoding becomes widespread in computers. As far as I could tell, there were no mobile devices with hardware VVC support at the time of this writing in early 2025. While software companies like Kwai, Byte­Dance, and Ten­cent—all VVC IP owners—demonstrated efficient software-only VVC playback on mobile devices in 2022, there were no significant updates on their progress in 2024, and there was news of other publishers distrib­uting VVC for software-only playback.

Notably, in 2024, Amazon acquired MX Player, one of the few publishers to deploy VVC, although this was likely more to accelerate Prime’s penetration of the Indian market than anything VVC-related. In general, as we saw with AV1, although many codec stakehold­ers advocate for software playback on mobile when hardware doesn’t exist and deploy it themselves, most independent publishers tend to avoid deploying new codecs to mobile until hardware playback is available.

The VVC encoding ecosystem has seen development in encoders, transcoders, players, and standardiza­tion. Fraunhofer’s VVenC is an open source H.266/VVC encoder that has seen continuous development, and MainConcept offers the live VVC encoder used by Globo in the Paris Olympics trials mentioned earlier.

Despite these advancements and the 50% bandwidth savings offered by VVC over HEVC, 4 years after VVC was finalized, there are no major publisher deploy­ments. This is hardly a surprise, since VVC playback is still new and there are no new killer apps driving adoption. While there may be some closed-loop VVC deployments in the near term in which the service controls both encode and decode, VVC for general-purpose streaming remains years away.

AV1

AV1, much like VVC, has seen its share of ecosys­tem development, but other than AOMedia stalwarts like YouTube, Netflix, and Meta, deployments are few. According to Wikipedia, in July 2024, DMM.com be­came the first major Japanese company to imple­ment AV1, focusing on anime content. However, the link supplied to verify the claim returned a 502 er­ror (currently unable to handle this request). Scan­ning the AOMedia press release page revealed that Bloomberg was the only publisher to join the organi­zation in 2024, and outside of this, I found no news of other publishers adopting AV1 in 2024.

Most other news around AV1 in 2024 was AOMedia-related. Meta integrated AV1 into Messenger, Insta­gram, and WhatsApp to enhance video quality for real-time communication under low-bandwidth condi­tions. Netflix reported that AV1 has delivered tangible qualitative benefits for its streaming service and was the second-most-streamed format on Netflix. Early in 2025, Mozilla began defaulting to AV1 for all Web­RTC calls.

Meanwhile, most mid- to high-end smart TVs ship with AV1 support today, and AV1 boasts HDR play­back via HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The installed base of AV1-capable smart TVs is unknown, although it like­ly hovers around 50%. AV1 browser support remains near-universal, solidifying its position in desktop and web-based applications.

In September 2023, Apple shipped the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with AV1 hardware decode, although in mid-2024, less than 10% of all mobile devices offered it. While AOMedia members like Meta, Netflix, and Google have been aggressive with AV1 software de­coders, most independent publishers seem to be wait­ing for hardware.

Clearly, encoding and transcoding availability isn’t the issue. AV1’s ecosystem boasts various software encoders, such as Bitmovin, AWS Elemental Media­Convert, Telestream Cloud, and HandBrake. AMD’s MA35D, released in late 2024, offers ASIC-based hard­ware AV1 transcoding, providing an alternative to NETINT’s Quadra and several GPU-based transcoders for high-volume AV1 transcod­ing. That said, a report from Moscow State University evaluated AV1 transcoders from NETINT, NVIDIA, and AMD and found the output quality of all of them to be behind the highest-performing HEVC transcoder. So, if you plan to deploy live AV1 transcoding, you should evaluate transcoded output quality to gauge the savings this approach will deliver.

Projecting AV1’s future is challenging. The larg­est user-generated content sites, YouTube and Meta, already employ it, as does the largest premium con­tent producer, Netflix. Most high-volume premium content producers already support HEVC for 4K/HDR, and while AV1’s living room penetration is get­ting interesting, mobile penetration with hardware playback is still lagging. Overall, browser playback represents a very low percentage of premium con­tent streams. While you would expect larger premi­um content producers like Hulu and Disney to adopt AV1 at some point, this hasn’t happened.

LCEVC

LCEVC is an enhancement codec that sits above base layer codecs like H.264, HEVC, or AV1 and pro­vides an enhancement layer delivering higher reso­lutions at lower bandwidths than the base layer co­dec could deliver the same resolution natively. For example, an LCEVC stream might have a base layer of HEVC at 360p and an LCEVC enhancement layer that takes the file to 1080p.

The benefit of LCEVC is that the combined band­width of the hybrid stream is much lower than a na­tive HEVC 1080p stream at the same quality. In ad­dition, the hybrid stream is backward compatible, so any HEVC-compatible player can play the 360p stream, although the enhancement layer requires an LCEVC-capable player. Unlike VVC or AV1, LCEVC is a lightweight codec that doesn’t need hardware to play on mobile devices and can be upgraded via software, avoiding the hardware compatibility issues that have delayed VVC and AV1.

This unique approach offers advantages in terms of compatibility and efficiency, but its adoption in 2024 remained limited. As mentioned, Glo­bo, the largest commercial TV net­work in Latin America, conduct­ed a TV 3.0 showcase during the 2024 Paris Olympics utilizing VVC enhanced with MPEG-5 LCEVC.

V-Nova, the developer of LC­EVC, has garnered wide­­spread ecosystem support around the industry. V-Nova’s LCEVC SDK includes a decoder integration lay­er (DIL) that facilitates integration into various play­ers across different platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and HTML5 players like THEO­player. V-Nova also offers an LCEVC NDK for integrat­ing LCEVC decoding directly into chipsets used in TVs and set-top boxes.

While LCEVC has shown promise in enhancing ex­isting codecs and has a much clearer royalty picture than any of the other codecs discussed, its adoption remains limited. The Globo Olympics showcase was a significant step that hopefully will soon be followed by true rollouts by mainstream publishers.

HEVC AND H.264

HEVC maintained its position as the leading video codec for 4K and HDR in 2024, largely due to its ex­isting widespread adoption and mature ecosystem. The sentiment shown for HEVC adoption in the new Bitmovin report was impressive, seemingly indicat­ing that HEVC is still on the way up, not the way down.

The same can’t be said for H.264, which is stagnant at this point, although it’s likely the primary, if not sole, co­dec for most websites that don’t distribute premium content or 4K video. Interestingly, although you might think that H.264, which was finalized in 2003, was com­ing off patent, Via-LA’s FAQ page shows the pool extending from 2017 and beyond un­der the same terms and cap ($9.75 million annually). However, while the Via-LA pool does charge royalties for subscription and pay-per-view content, there are no royalties for free internet video, and H.264 isn’t in­cluded in either of the content pools discussed later.

H.267

H.267 should be finalized between July and October 2028. If history holds, this means it won’t see mean­ingful deployment until 2034–2036. According to the JVET’s July 14, 2024, document, “Proposed Timeline and Requirements for the Next-Generation Video Coding Standard,” H.267 aims to achieve at least a 40% bitrate reduction compared to VVC (Main 10) for 4K and higher resolutions while maintaining similar subjective quality.

As shown in Figure 3, H.267’s En­hanced Compression Model (ECM) v13 demonstrates more than 25% bitrate savings over VVC in random access configurations, with up to 40% gains for screen content. Subjective evaluations confirm these gains, highlighting robust performance in both expert and naive viewer assessments.

Figure 3. H.267’s compression performance versus VVC’s in terms of luma PSNR in the RA configuration

Here are a few other key points about H.267:

It is designed for diverse applications, including mobile streaming, live broadcasting, immersive VR/AR, cloud gaming, and AI-generated content.

It targets efficient real-time decoding and scalable encoder complexity, supporting resolutions up to 8Kx4K and frame rates up to 240 fps

It emphasizes flexible support for stereoscopic 3D, multi-view content, wide color gamut, and high dynamic range.

What’s not to like? As I detail in the Streaming Media article H.267: A Codec for (One Possible) Future, the H.267 creators have ignored the key issues that delay codec adoption, like the need for dedicated decoders and an utterly twisted IP picture. They are also “innovating” on a 25-year-old codec ar­chitecture that has long passed the diminishing re­turns stage while not mandating power consumption levels that would mitigate the environmental impact of streaming. As currently directed, the best thing you can say about H.267 is that it’s likely to be obsolet­ed by AI-based codecs and rendered irrelevant.

VIDEO CODING FOR MACHINES

While most videos have traditionally been encoded for human viewers, the proportion of video consumed by machines is on the rise. This shift calls for special­ized compression techniques that diverge from those optimized for human perception, focusing instead on accuracy and bandwidth efficiency for machine use. In response, MPEG has proposed two specific stan­dards: MPEG-AI: Video Coding for Machines (VCM) and MPEG-AI: Feature Coding for Machines (FCM).

VCM is tailored for scenarios requiring the trans­mission of full video streams to remote servers for in-depth processing. As shown on the top in Figure 4, from an excellent article on the InterDigital website, the image depicts a mobile device using a traditional video encoder to send complete video bitstreams for AI analysis at a server, where the information is processed for machine usage. This standard is crucial for applications in which the en­tire video frame must be analyzed, such as in surveil­lance and security.

Figure 4. MPEG-AI: Video Coding for Machines and MPEG-AI: Feature Coding for Machines. Source: InterDigital

FCM, however, focuses on encoding and transmit­ting only essential features of video data needed for machine perception. As shown at the bottom of Fig­ure 4, this method involves an AI-model head on the device processing the video to encode the critical features, which are then transmitted as a reduced feature bitstream to a server for final analysis. This approach drastically cuts down on the volume of da­ta sent over the network, optimizing bandwidth for edge-computing environments where processing pow­er is at a premium.

These two approaches represent complementary strategies under the MPEG framework, each ad­dressing distinct aspects of machine-based video consumption.

AI CODECS IN GENERAL

Many traditional codec and encoder developers have used AI to boost the transcoding efficiency of their codecs/encoders, as you can read about in my July 2024 Streaming Media article, AI and Stream­ing Media. The article also reports that several companies, including Deep Render, are developing entirely new AI codecs. You can read more about Deep Render’s progress here. 2024 saw many new AI-codec-related white papers but no complete end-to-end codec initiatives like that from Deep Render.

PAY TO PLAY

In the May 2024 article titled Decoding the Land­scape: Recent Developments in Video Codec Licens­ing, I discussed histor­ical and ongoing shifts in codec licensing practices, which have shown a clear trajectory toward the impos­ing royalties on encoded content, including the Avanci Video pool, Broadcom’s suit against Netflix for con­tent royalties, and Nokia’s suit against Amazon for the same. Fast-forward to early 2025, and the landscape continues to evolve with significant new developments.

Most significantly, Access Advance recently launched the Video Distribution Patent (VDP) Pool, a licensing program targeting internet streaming content encod­ed with the HEVC, VVC, AV1, and VP9 video codecs. The royalty structure features fixed-tiered pricing based on the size of the video distrib­utor’s business, with a six-tier system determined by metrics such as monthly active users, subscribers, and revenue. Licensees pay a single fee covering all four codecs, enabling flexibility in codec selection without additional costs. Specific rates were to be disclosed by March 2025 after further industry consultations.

The program applies to internet video distributors, including subscription-based services, ad-supported platforms, social media sites, and videoconferencing providers. A de minimis exception exists for smaller entities like schools or churches. Organizations with fewer than hundreds of thousands of subscribers or fewer than 1 million active users receive a $25,000 roy­alty credit per 6-month reporting period, eliminating royalties for small-scale operations.

Looking back at the Avanci Video pool, there’s not a lot known about the cost or structure. I’ve heard that royalties will be charged per codec, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Note that while Avanci Video shows licensees on the webpages for most other pools, there are none shown for the Avanci Video pool when I checked just before press time. If that’s still the case when you’re reading this, it likely means that there are few, if any, licensees.

To encourage early signups, Access Advance is build­ing significant incentives for licensees who join by June 30, 2025. They will have previous royalties waived and will receive a 25% discount through 2030. It will be in­teresting to see how the pools compete going forward.

The bottom line is that streaming producers are being hit by royalties from patent pools and lawsuits from individual IP owners, while the financial incen­tive to adopt new codecs is shrinking. There’s no right or wrong here—codec developers need to be paid for their innovations. But the result is real fear, uncertain­ty, and doubt, not just about codec selection, but about whether adopting a new codec will ultimately be worth the cost and risk. With no clear killer application driv­ing adoption, publishers are left questioning whether adding a new codec is worth the investment at all.

LOOKING AHEAD

As a gauge of my sentiment, my working title for this article was “2024: The Codec Year That Wasn’t.” There are too many codecs with no killer applications, with almost certain royalties on content diluting the di­minishing cost savings of adopting new codecs. H.267 seems like a standard designed more with the past in mind than the future, another VVC with a similarly dismal latency between launch and actual utility.

On a bright note, AR/VR applications are coming, and likely a scary and boundless supply of new con­tent from AI sources is coming even if we don’t know when, what, or why. These will all require codecs; the question is if the codecs will be AV1/2, VVC, LCEVC, or H.267 or an AI codec from a completely different source. Time will tell.

